Quebec announces $7.5 million plan to push abortion, contraception

Under the Quebec government's anti-life 'action plan,' measures will be taken to counter 'disinformation' and expand access to contraception and abortion throughout the province.

QUEBEC CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Quebec has launched a $7.5 million “action plan” to increase access to abortion and contraception throughout the province.

In a November 18 press release, Martine Biron, the Quebec minister responsible for the status of women, announced that the province would spend $7.5 million from 2024-2027 to expand abortion and contraception access.

“Everywhere in the world, we’re seeing setbacks in women’s rights. A shock wave came in 2022 with the reversal of Roe v. Wade. Abortion is essential health care. All this reminds us that we can take nothing for granted, that we always need to be vigilant in defending the free choice of women,” Biron claimed, directly stating that the killing of an unborn child is a “right” afforded to women.

“By acting on access to abortion, we are building a fairer society, where women can choose freely,” she added, failing to explain that the babies killed by abortion have no choice in the matter.

“A woman’s decision to carry her pregnancy to term or not is entirely up to her,” added the pro-abortion politician. “In Quebec, abortion is recognized as a safe health care that must be accessible to women who make this choice, regardless of the region where they live.”

Under the government action plan, measures will be taken to counter “disinformation” and expand access to abortion and contraception.

The plan outlines four major objectives: to “inform and raise awareness among the population about free choice and combat disinformation,” to “improve access to abortion services for women who seek them throughout the country,” to “facilitate access to reliable and truthful information and services on contraception,” and “research, monitoring and consultations.”

The press release claims that “the availability of reliable and truthful information ensures women’s freedom to choose.” It is worth noting that while the release claims to provide “truthful information,” it fails to mention the risks abortion poses not just to babies, but to women, especially when it comes to the increasingly popular abortion pill.

Research shows that the abortion pill can be very dangerous and even deadly for women, with at least six percent of all mothers who use the abortion pill requiring care at an emergency room or urgent care facility.

Quebec’s promotion of abortion comes just a few months after a study found that over one in ten babies aborted in the province in the second trimester are born alive and left to die, with 10 percent living for over three hours.

As disappointing as Quebec’s announcement is, the province’s relentless push for abortion is hardly surprising given other laws on the books.

Recently, the Campaign Quebec-Vie, or the Quebec Life Coalition, went to court to challenge to a provincial law that bans protests in front of abortion clinics, arguing the ban is a violation of their rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.

