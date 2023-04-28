Quebec Conservative party leader criticizes drag queen story times targeting kids

(LifeSiteNews) — Eric Duhaime, who leads the provincial Conservative Party of Quebec (PCQ), has doubled down in criticizing drag queen story times held in public buildings targeting kids, which have become ever more prevalent in Canada.

While speaking with QUB Radio host Richard Martineau on April 12, Duhaime said, as translated from French to English, that, “five years ago that there would be a debate” in the province about “whether or not children in daycare, kindergarten, or at schools should have classes where they are read stories about gender theory by drag queens.”

“We would have laughed and we would have said that it was a joke. Today, it is the debate” he added.

Though Duhaime has previously denounced drag queen story times, he is a practicing homosexual.

He condemned the Quebec National Assembly, which in an unanimous vote recently, adopted a motion from the leftist Quebec Solidaire (QS) party which condemned any type of resistance to drag queen story times.

Duhaime’s opinion is that tax dollars should not go to the funding of pro-LGBT events targeting kids.

He recently launched a petition called “Protect Our Children,” which asks the government to stop its funding of drag shows for kids and make sure parental consent is respected. Thus far, the petition has over 40,000 signatures.

At the same, however, the homosexual party leader is not against drag queens when it comes to adults.

Said Duhaime, “When you bring (drag queens) into schools to read gender theories without the consent of parents, then I’m out.”

He also said that drag is not a “gender” type and that people who do this are dressing “up” to “perform,” and are nothing but a caricature of a woman.

Duhaime then criticized Quebec Premier Francois Legault’s Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) government for going along with the motion to condemn those who oppose drag shows for kids. He called the government “woke,” and then blasted those with a “woke” ideology as “anti-democratic in terms of freedom of expression.”

Another Quebec politician, Maxime Bernier, who leads the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) recently blasted the “transgender madness” targeting kids across Canada, while also taking the time to point out the Conservative Party of Canada’s silence on the topic.

“Across Canada, radical trans activists have been aggressively pushing their agenda to normalize transgenderism, particularly amongst children,” wrote Bernier.

“Not only have they not been opposed by governments, they are being actively protected by them!”

So–called drag queen story times targeting kids taking place in public places, such as libraries, have become more prevalent both in Canada and worldwide.

Indeed, those who have pushed back have been arrested, as some city officials, such as those in Calgary, Alberta, have gone as far as enacting laws banning the protests of drag queen story times.

During a recent “Transgender Day of Visibility” rally in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canadian father Chris Elston, was grabbed by the throat, then thrown to the ground and punched for opposing gender ideology.

In another incident, Calgary pastor Derek Reimer was twice charged for protesting a children’s drag queen story hour at a public library a few weeks ago in the western Canadian city, at which he was assaulted.

He is now in jail, and just earlier this week, had his van vandalized with ant-Christian and Satanic messages.

