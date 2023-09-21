Quebec education minister denies request for gender-neutral bathrooms in schools

QUEBEC CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Quebec has announced that they will not allow gender-neutral bathrooms in their schools, placing students’ wellbeing above the demands of LGBT activists.

On September 12, Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville declared that the province will not install gender-neutral bathrooms in schools after one school, École d’Iberville, announced its plan to install gender-neutral bathrooms for the following school year.

“We don’t think it’s a good idea,” said Drainville in a press meeting on Tuesday, the first day of the provincial parliamentary session resuming in Quebec City. “The school needs to rectify the situation.”

École d’Iberville, a secondary school in Rouy-Noranda, Quebec, said it planned to build bathroom stalls running the length of the ceiling to the floor so that only the sink area would be shared.

However, Drainville voiced concerns over female students feeling uncomfortable having to share bathroom space with male students.

“A 12-, 13-, 14-year-old girl who starts menstruating, for example, and comes out of the cubicle, then there are 13-, 14-year-old boys looking at her,” he explained. “Mockery, sarcasm, humiliation: a scenario we don’t want, so I think we need to draw a line and the line is being drawn now.”

However, Drainville said he would be open to having an individual mixed-sex bathroom which could be used by one student at a time.

“There are already [individual] mixed bathrooms in the schools,” he said. “I know because I visit them. So I think this could be a reasonable way of showing respect for diversity while ensuring that our boys and girls, men and women, have their intimate space when they go into the bathroom or washroom in any school.”

Drainville’s defense of students is becoming more common in Canada, as many officials have recently come forward to stand for students and parental rights against the LGBT mob.

In late August, Saskatchewan Education Minister Dustin Duncan announced new “Parental Inclusion and Consent Policies,” which includes mandating parents be informed if their child wants to identify as a different name or “gender,” allowing parents to opt their kids out of sex-ed, and banning third party presentations from groups including Planned Parenthood.

Duncan’s defense of parental rights came just months after New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs was condemned by the LGBT mob for reviewing the province’s Gender Identity policy, which allowed schools to hide students’ “transgender” status from parents.

In early August, pro-LGBT politicians tried unsuccessfully to remove Higgs from office, but Progressive Conservative Party members revealed that Higgs has the support of the “silent majority” in his decision to protect children and parents.

Also in August, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson promised that, if re-elected this fall, she too will enhance parental rights by mandating that schools inform parents if their child wants to identify as a different “gender.”

While LGBT activists have gone after the likes of Higgs and Moe for their slight pushback against gender ideology, a recent Leger poll has shown that Canadians in general are in favor of supporting parental rights in education, especially in regard to what material is being shared with children.

