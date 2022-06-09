Quebec has vaccinated over 1,500 people against monkeypox

Public health officials warn the 'entire population is susceptible' to the virus despite a low number of cases in the province.

MONTREAL (LifeSiteNews) — Quebec’s Health Department said Thursday that 1,622 people have already been vaccinated against monkeypox since the first cases were discovered in the province in late May.

The relatively large number of monkeypox vaccinations given to Quebecers comes after various public health officials in the nation warned that the entire population was at risk for contracting the rare virus despite the World Health Organization saying the illness only spreads through prolonged close contact “mainly but not exclusively” between “men who have sex with men.”

As of right now, a total of 98 cases have been reported in the province.

While monkeypox does not have a specific vaccine available for use in Canada, Theresa Tam, the country’s chief public health officer, told reporters in late May that smallpox vaccines can be used as they have been proven to be effective against the milder monkeypox virus.

Despite the WHO not being made aware of the viral outbreak until May 13, LifeSiteNews noted that Public Services and Procurement Canada put out a tender for 500,000 smallpox vaccines doses on behalf of the Public Health Agency of Canada nearly a month earlier.

Since the so-called outbreak of monkeypox in mid-May, many have begun to question the mainstream narrative surrounding the virus drawing parallels between the origin of monkeypox and the origin of COVID-19.

In an article for the Brownstone Institute, U.S. attorney Michael Senger pointed out that the “world’s first-ever global outbreak of Monkeypox” is occurring “just one year after an international biosecurity conference in Munich held a simulation of a ‘global pandemic involving an unusual strain of Monkeypox’ beginning in mid-May 2022.”

“The global Monkeypox outbreak — occurring on the exact timeline predicted by a biosecurity simulation of a global Monkeypox outbreak a year prior — bears a striking resemblance to the outbreak of COVID-19 just months after Event 201, a simulation of a coronavirus pandemic almost exactly like COVID-19,” Senger wrote in the piece.

“Event 201 was hosted in October 2019 — just two months before the coronavirus was first revealed in Wuhan — by the Gates Foundation, the World Economic Forum, Bloomberg, and Johns Hopkins. As with the Event 201, the participants at the Monkeypox simulation have thus far been stone silent as to their having participated in a pandemic simulation the facts of which happened to come true in real life just months later,” the lawyer added.

