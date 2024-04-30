Quebec man battling severe skin condition following COVID jab still awaiting compensation

Quebec resident Mohammed Tisir Otahbachi, who LifeSiteNews reported on last year, is still waiting for compensation from the province after he developed a debilitating skin condition in 2021 following receipt of the COVID vaccine.

(LifeSiteNews) –– A 30-year-old Quebec man who developed a severe skin condition after taking Moderna’s mRNA experimental COVID-19 shot says he still hasn’t heard anything from the provincial government regarding compensation through its vaccine injury program.

According to a recent Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) report, Mohammed Tisir Otahbachi, who trained as a pharmacy technician before coming to Canada, has yet to receive government compensation for a debilitating skin condition that began shortly after taking the COVID vaccine and which is preventing him from working.

“Who’s going to pay my rent?” he told the outlet. “Who’s going to give me money to buy food for me and my family? Who’s going to pay my expenses?”

Otahbachi says in order to manage his condition, which causes painful “burning” sensations, he has been having to inject himself with a monoclonal antibody called Dupixent. He says the medication helps a little, but that it ultimately does nothing to cease the pain cycle from “repeating, repeating, repeating.”

“I feel like the fire restarted again on my body and my hands,” he described.

LifeSiteNews last year reported on Otahbachi, noting at the time that he was still looking for compensation for injuries he sustained from taking the COVID vaccines.

He got his first Moderna COVID jab on July 15, 2021. Ten days later, Otahbachi said he broke out into blisters on his right hand, something he noted as odd because he had never had skin problems before.

Despite the strange occurrence, Otahbachi received his second dose on August 13, 2021, and said it was after that dose that his condition went into overdrive.

“… 48 hours later, almost the whole of my body — my hands, arms, my legs, even my back — it was [hit with] the same thing,” Otahbachi said about his reaction to the second jab.

Otahbachi eventually decided to seek care in the neighboring province of Ontario but had to procure a loan from his father as one can only receive free healthcare in the province in which they reside.

Despite all the medication thrown at him, Otahbachi noticed that none of the doctors would even consider that the COVID jab could be the reason for the onset of his debilitating condition.

After finding a doctor from Ontario who would help, Otahbachi contacted his federal member of parliament (MP) and his provincial member of the National Assembly of Quebec (MNA) to ask for their help in applying to Quebec’s vaccine injury compensation program – a program that was created to provide financial aid to those injured from vaccines.

However, he was rejected from the program after being told he would need a letter from a doctor in Quebec (not Ontario) to complete his claim, putting him back to where he began.

Quebec’s own vaccine injury compensation program, which was created in 1985, is separate from the Liberal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s created Vaccine Injury Program (VISP), which LifeSiteNews just reported got an extra $36 million in funding.

LifeSiteNews has published an extensive amount of research on the dangers of receiving the experimental COVID mRNA jabs, which include heart damage and blood clots.

Doctor critical of COVID shots confirms Otahbachi’s injuries related to shot, takes on his case

Fortunately, Otahbachi was able to find Dr. René Lavigueur, a physician in Quebec who was willing to help him.

After Lavigueur examined Otahbachi, he noted that what he had was not “normal eczema or psoriasis or something usual,” but seemed like “an autoimmune skin problem.”

Lavigueur agreed to help Otahbachi with his compensation claim, stating, “If you have a shot and you have a little skin problem after, [and] you have a second shot and then it flares up, then it’s quite likely that it’s related to the shot.”

Lavigueur noted, as per the CBC, that he is one of the only doctors in “Quebec who is accepting willingly to represent, COVID-jab-injured people, and has represented about 20 people seeking compensation from Quebec’s vaccine injury program.

To date, none of his patients have had any payouts.

The nation’s federal vaccine program VISP has already paid $11,236,314 to those injured by COVID injections, with the number of people filing claims growing steadily.

Data from Quebec’s program shows that in 2021 and 2022, claims to the program shot up drastically, amounting to nearly half of all claims made to the program since it was created. For context, 441 total claims have been made to the program, with 201 of them being since 2021, which is the same year the COVID jabs became available.

However, only three claims have been paid out since 2021.

In 2021, Lavigueur wrote an open letter that warned parents to think twice before giving the COVID shots to their kids.

He noted that he will not back down from his views regarding the COVID shots, stating, “The knowledge is there, but you have to study it, you have to pass over all the propaganda.”

“Very few doctors have done that,” he continued. “Many of them know, but it’s like a dead end. They don’t want to ask the question, because what will they do with the answer?”

Otahbachi’s father has been helping him and his family pay bills, and even went to Morocco last year to attempt to find a solution to his son’s condition, unfortunately to no avail.

His reported difficulty in finding treatment comes despite the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recognizing a link between the Moderna COVID vaccine and severe skin conditions.

Doctor suspects Quebec ‘purposely’ delaying payouts to COVID jab victims

According to Otahbachi, Quebec’s health ministry said in receipt of his vaccine injury application that there are “delays” in the “processing” of “files,” something Lavigueur thinks is intentional.

“I think that they purposely delay because they see how scientific my descriptions are, and they see that they are in trouble because they told everybody that it was a very secure product,” said Lavigueur.

“But in fact, there are people, young people, who are handicapped or diseased for life because of this shot,” the doctor noted.

According to Lavigueur, the government sees that it will “have to put money on the table at the end” and this could be a reason for the delays.

As for Otahbachi, he is hopeful that he will one day get compensated, saying that while it seems officials “don’t want to acknowledge” him as a “victim” of the COVID shot, he is “not going to give up at all.”

Share











