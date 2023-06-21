Quebec medical professor who opposes COVID jabs for kids suspended a 4th time

Reacting to his latest suspension, Dr. Patrick Provost accused school management of 'trying to make me wear the Laval University professor hat at all times, in every aspect of my life, [which curtails] my freedom of expression.'

(LifeSiteNews) –– A Canadian professor of immunology and microbiology who has long been skeptical of the COVID shots has been suspended yet again, this time for just speaking to independent media while he was serving his prior suspension.

Quebec City’s Laval University suspended Dr. Patrick Provost from June 24 to July 3 without pay, which now marks his fourth suspension.

A Le Journal De Quebec report notes that Provost said the university is trying to “silence” him.

“And it’s absolutely deplorable,” he added.

Provost said that school management is “trying to make me wear the Laval University professor hat at all times, in every aspect of my life [which curtails] my freedom of expression.”

The union representing Provost has blasted the move, with university faculty union president Louis-Phillipe Lampron saying to Le Journal, they are “vigorously contesting” his prior suspension.

Lampron noted that Provost’s suspension might set a “dangerous precedent for academic freedom.”

“Regardless of what we think of colleague Provost’s stances, for us, the big problem is the sanctions imposed, and the reasons put forward to justify them,” rationalized Lampron.

Provost is a professor of microbiology and immunology at the university, and last year was suspended because of remarks he made at a conference in December 2021 relating to the COVID shots for young kids.

At the conference, Provost said he thinks that the potential risks for kids having an experimental COVID shot with mRNA technology outweigh any potential benefits. He is an expert in mRNA technology and has studied the subject during his time at the University of Laval. He also has his own laboratory where he does research.

After his suspension last year, Provost noted to the press that censorship about the mainstream COVID jab narrative is so intense that even speaking against it is “worse than the N-word.”

“You’re condemned by the media, by the government, and you’re chased and put down,” he said.

Provost’s most recent suspension comes despite a new Laval University policy in line with the government of Quebec’s new academic freedom legislation passed into law last year.

The university claimed, as it stated to Le Journal, that it will not directly comment on the matter due to privacy reasons.

“Laval University subscribes to its members’ fundamental commitment to freedom of expression, association and peaceful assembly in a safe environment conducive to the free exchange of ideas for the advancement of understanding and knowledge,” said its spokesperson Andree-Anne Stewart.

As for the COVID shots for kids, the potential risks they pose have been well-documented, with many reports showing that numerous children have suffered serious side effects from the jabs.

Of note, last year British Medical Journal editor Dr. Peter Doshi and colleagues discerned analysis that the COVID shots are more likely to put a person in hospital with a serious adverse event, than to keep a person safe from COVID.

