Quebec politician finds help for son in US after he says Montreal hospital wanted to pull life support

Former Montreal City Councillor Nicolas Tétrault says his son is recovering at a New Orleans hospital after he was told in Canada to prepare the boy for death.

(LifeSiteNews) – A former Canadian politician said he had to flee with his family to the United States after he was allegedly told by staff at Montreal Children’s Hospital that his son who drowned would be pulled from life support and his organs could then be “harvested.”

The man, former Montreal City Councillor Nicolas Tétrault, in a message posted to social media after Christmas shared his story of how he was forced to get proper care for his son, Arthur, at the Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans.

According to Tétrault, his son’s drowning took place on October 8, 2024, and his son was then taken to Lakeshore Hospital in Point Claire, Quebec, where he was “resuscitated.”

He then went to Montreal Children’s Hospital for urgent care, and according to Tétrault, received “very good service” except at the end when, about five or six weeks after the incident, the doctors “had decided that Arthur had no chance of survival, that they would unplug him November 29.”

Tétrault noted hospital staff told him that they should prepare for a funeral as he was “good to give the organs.”

Tétrault said Montreal hospital staff had told him his son was “good for garbage,” adding he was also “over-drugged” by hospital staff.

“They (hospital staff) said it would harvest the organs and kill him, and they would unplug him as of November 29 — that’s Quebec health-care system for you,” he said in the video message.

As a result of the ordeal, Tétrault found a way to transport his son to the United States to get proper and urgent care via air ambulance to the Ochsner Medical Center.

His son is now recovering, off a ventilator, at Ochsner Medical Center.

Tétrault, who is from New Orleans, noted in the video that he is currently looking at taking on the Montreal hospital with an investigation.

“They were refusing treatments from the most advanced doctors in the world,” said the father, adding that the things they asked for from Montreal Children’s to give to his son to “improve the condition” of “they refused.

“Including simple things like increasing the oxygen to 30% twice a day for 45 to 60 minutes, which has proven to do to give amazing results at the medical department of Louisiana State University,” he said.

Tétrault added that he is disappointed in Canada’s healthcare system, saying, “We think we know it all in Canada — I’m telling you, some heads are gonna fall when I’m finished doing my investigation.”

The social media video showed hospital staff from Ochsner Medical Center cheering on the family as the boy was wheeled out of intensive care.

Father thanked ‘God’ and hospital staff for ‘miracle’

The ordeal for Tétrault, who served as a Montreal City Councillor from 2001 to 2005, garnered the attention of high-profile Canadians.

In a video post to X on December 27, he thanked God for saving his son with the help of the hospital staff.

“A miracle in #NewOrleans, #Louisiana #USA an infinite amount of #thankyou to #God,@OchsnerHealth Hospital #PICU and everyone who helped my #family including Doctor Paul G Harch, Doctor Pierre Marois and Doctor Michel Bazinet plus ALL other AMAZING DOCTORS !”

Ben Mulroney, the son of former Conservative Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, in a message posted to X on New Year’s Eve called out the reality of the state of Canada’s socialized medical system.

“Nicolas Tétrault @NicolasTetrault went against the wishes of his son’s Canadian doctors, sending him to the United States for treatment,” Ben Mulroney wrote. “Had he stayed in Canada, he would’ve died. After 30 days in the US, he is out of the ICU and recovering well.”

Ben interviewed Tétrault in a podcast about his ordeal, giving further details on how his family had to flee to get proper care for their son.

Tétrault’s experience is not unique in Canada. In 2023, a court in Quebec court ruled that medical staff at Montreal’s Sainte-Justine hospital were allowed to disconnect a breathing tube from a young boy who was in a coma after falling into a swimming pool.

As it stands in Canada, state-sanctioned assisted suicide, or medical assistance in dying (MAiD) as it is known, does not allow for minors to be given the procedure. However, that has not stopped activists from calling for further expansion of the law.

Canadian pro-life leaders have criticized the Trudeau government’s continued push for expanding MAiD.

Indeed, most Canadians fear the nation’s euthanasia regime unfairly targets those who are financially and socially vulnerable while still supporting the immoral practice in general.

