Quebec threatens to mandate vaccine passports 

MONTREAL, Quebec, July 12, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – If the COVID-19 situation worsens in the fall, Quebec’s Legault government plans to enforce COVID-19 vaccination passports to limit access to “non-essential” services.

Quebec’s Minister of Health and Social Services, Christian Dubé, made this announcement at a news conference on Thursday afternoon, according to CTV News. Dubé said that he will not implement so-called vaccine passports until all Quebecers have a chance to receive their second shot.

The passports will be used to limit non-vaccinated persons from using non-essential services, in the event that there is a further outbreak of COVID-19. Dubé claims that this will mean that non-essential businesses will not have to be shut down altogether.

“The vaccination passport is going to be used if, and only if, transmission or outbreaks justify us doing so in a certain sector of activity, or a given territory,” the health minister said.

To fight the outbreak, businesses considered “high” or “moderate” risk would only permit doubly vaccinated patrons to enter, requiring proof of vaccination. Areas on the list include bars, gyms, and contact sports. It is not clear if religious services are included on this list.

There is already the technology in place for businesses to verify vaccination. The vaccinated population have received a QR code in their emails. If the vaccine passports are mandated, businesses will just need to be given a reader to scan the code.

“All that the business owner has to do is to have a reader, that we'll be supplying, which is quite simply an app on a phone, and that person will be able to read that to see whether the person is adequately vaccinated,” Dubé said.

He also appealed to adults between the ages of 18 and 30 to receive the vaccine, as they are reportedly the age group with the lowest vaccination rate (67%).

“For many, there is no sense of urgency. I'll tell you that this is starting to be urgent to give you a first dose in July. If you want to be adequately vaccinated by September 1, things are started to hurry,” he said.

He did not explain why young adults should receive the experimental vaccine when the recovery rate for COVID-19 is between 97% and 99.75%.

Dubé also expressed concern regarding variants, saying, “The variants are really what worries us right now.”

Mainstream media are continually reporting on the new Delta variant, claiming it is more deadly than COVID-19. However, scientific records show a 99.9+% recovery rate.

Many media outlets report that the variant primarily affects the unvaccinated portion of the population. Conversely, evidence shows that vaccinated people are six times more likely to die from the Delta variant. Data published by Public Health England also revealed that hospitalizations are higher for the vaccinated.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.