Quebec to impose ‘health contribution’ tax on unvaccinated residents

MONTREAL (LifeSiteNews) — Quebec Premier François Legault announced at a news conference on Tuesday that the province will impose a “health contribution” tax on all Quebec citizens who remain unvaccinated for “non-medical reasons.”

“We’re looking for a health contribution for adults who refuse to be vaccinated for non-medical reasons,” Legault said at the news conference. “I know the situation is tough but we can get through this together. We need to focus efforts on two things: getting the first, second and third doses of vaccine and reducing our contacts, especially with older people.”

While not mentioning when the discriminatory tax will take effect, or how much it will cost Canadians, Legault said the price will be significant enough to act as an “incentive to get vaccinated — more than $50 or $100,” and will likely be imposed within “the coming weeks,” according to a report from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

Immediately after the announcement, many took to Twitter to criticize the premier for his dictatorial actions, while urging Quebecers to stand up against the rising tide of authoritarianism sweeping their province.

“Legault announces his tax on the unvaxxed. The medical tyranny in Canada is really picking up its pace,” wrote Rebel News’ Dakota Christensen.

“Quebec’s Premier Francois Legault is now going to fine people for being unvaccinated. He’s lost all legitimacy to govern and his mandate must be revoked. Those going along with him are not government officials and public workers, they are collaborators,” added Breitbart’s Chris Tomlinson.

The announcement of Quebec’s health tax comes less than a week after the province made waves when it informed the public that starting as early as February, only those who have received three injections will be considered “fully vaccinated” under the province’s discriminatory vaccine passport system.

Regardless of Quebec’s desire to discriminate against the unvaccinated, coronavirus vaccine trials have never produced evidence that the jabs stop infection or transmission. Now scientists do not even claim they reduce hospitalization; the measurement of success is in preventing severe symptoms of COVID-19 disease. There is also strong evidence that the vaccinated are just as likely to carry and transmit the virus as the unvaccinated.

Further emphasizing the incompetence and failure of Quebec’s leadership throughout the COVID crisis is the fact that, despite having exceedingly high vaccination rates, a stringent QR-code based vaccine passport, and nearly two years of required masking in indoor settings, the province has never had more COVID cases than in the last few weeks.

The push to vaccinate most of the world’s population to prevent serious disease for those who are not at risk to begin with — the CDC reports an infection survival rate of greater than 99.95% for those under age 50 — adds to the skepticism surrounding the increased push for COVID shots and now, boosters.

Meanwhile the list of FDA-recognized adverse events has grown from severe anaphylactic reactions to include fatal thrombotic events, the inflammatory heart condition myocarditis, and neurologically disabling disease like Guillain Barré Syndrome, as well as thousands of recorded deaths and permanent disabilities.

Despite insistence from government that vaccination is “safe and effective” and our best “line of defense” against COVID-19, an increasing number of Canadian and international medical professionals are speaking out to decry the practice of mass vaccination, particularly in light of the numerous reports of injury and death.

