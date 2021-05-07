Quebec to introduce QR code as ‘electronic proof’ for COVID vaccination

QUEBEC, May 7, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — In what could be a first step towards the implementation of COVID-19 “vaccine passports” in Canada, the province of Quebec said that starting next week, it will send “electronic proof” in the form of a QR code to those who have had a COVID-19 jab.

In an announcement Thursday, Quebec’s Health Minister Christian Dubé said that those who have had one dose of a COVID-19 shot or booked an appointment for one, starting on May 13, will be given a QR code as “proof of vaccination.”

“I must talk to you about vaccine proof,” said Dubé, as translated into English from French. “As promised, I’m following up with the proof of vaccination, electronic proof of vaccination, and it will be actually a QR code that will be supplied by email to Quebecers.”

Dubé said that people will “gradually” receive the QR code via email, adding that “the important thing is that now we have a tool, and as soon as we are ready to deploy it, we will have it ready.”

A QR code is a form of a barcode which links to information and was invented 1994. It is widely used for a variety of applications.

Canadian pro-life and pro-family advocate Mattea Merta took to Twitter regarding Dubé’s comments, writing, “Canada, we have a problem,” with a link to a video of Dubé’s comments on the QR code.

“This seems like a first step to a sort of health/social credit system”

In an exclusive, LifeSiteNews reported that the Canadian province of Manitoba may be looking into creating a type of COVID-19 vaccine record card enabled by QR code, which could be used as a sort of digital “vaccine passport,” according to a source who works with the government.

In an interview with LifeSiteNews, a source within Manitoba Shared Health’s IT department spoke on the condition of anonymity about new QR code capabilities being developed for COVID-19 vaccine cards.

The source said that information he has seen appears to show the new type of computer program using QR code technology dubbed “Vaxcard.”

LifeSiteNews asked the same source about the Quebec QR code announcement.

He told LifeSiteNews that it “certainly is interesting” that the Quebec government made the announcement at this time, but he is not sure if there is a connection to Manitoba’s coming QR code.

“As of right now there doesn’t seem to be any indication that the system they’re using will have any relation to ours, but I wouldn’t be surprised if all the provinces eventually started collaborating in sharing the data from these systems and having it be accessible through their own somehow, as that seems like a logical next step to me,” said the source.

“This seems like a first step to a sort of health/social credit system; let’s hope we can be rid of these systems before they start being widely used.”

At the federal level, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently said his government is “right now” working on “certificates of vaccination” for travel with its allies, saying they are to be “expected.”

Jay Cameron, a lawyer with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF), told LifeSiteNews that any introduction of a “vaccine passport” in Canada would violate one’s rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.