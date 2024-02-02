Quebec’s Cardinal Lacroix ‘categorically’ denies historic sexual assault, halts public duties

Cardinal Lacroix defended himself against sexual abuse allegations, stating: 'I categorically deny the allegations made public. To my knowledge, I have never made any inappropriate gesture towards anyone, whether a minor or an adult.'

QUEBEC CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Gérald Lacroix of the Archdiocese of Quebec has firmly denied allegations of sexual misconduct made against him, but has temporarily withdrawn from his public duties in the diocese following the reports.

In a January 26 statement, Lacroix issued his response to allegations of historic sexual assault, which were levied against him as part of a class-action lawsuit.

“I categorically deny the allegations made public,” he said. “To my knowledge, I have never made any inappropriate gesture towards anyone, whether a minor or an adult. My soul and my conscience are at peace with these accusations, which I refute. I undertake to respect the judicial process of the current class action.”

The cardinal – one of the Synod on Synodality’s organizing members – stated that the Diocese of Quebec “remains resolutely committed to ensuring that victims of abuse receive financial reparation in addition to other means available to them to achieve healing. For me, for us, this is fundamental.”

Writing how “we move forward in the process of collective action,” Lacroix announced that he would be taking a temporary step back from his duties in the diocese, although would not be relinquishing the see:

In this context, following recent events, in consultation with my close collaborators, I have decided to temporarily withdraw from activities in my Diocese. This is not a resignation, but a temporary withdrawal to enable us to better assess the next steps to be taken and consider the decisions to be made.

The diocesan statement added that “the nature of the allegations remains unclear, and the identity of the complainant is unknown.” Nevertheless, “Diocesan officials have begun the internal Church process provided for in the motu proprio Vos estis lux mundi.”

“The stage of reporting to the Holy Father has been completed, and we will await the outcome of the ongoing process,” the diocesan statement added.

The allegations were revealed in a case filed January 25 by the law firm Arsenault Dufresne Wee. The class-action suit, approved in 2022, “covers anyone who was sexually assaulted by clergy or lay personnel who were under the responsibility of the Catholic archdiocese of Quebec City, dating back to 1940.”

Lacroix himself among some 15 named individuals in the suit, and is personally accused of sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old girl between 1987 and 1988.

The accusation against Lacroix includes acts of sexual touching, penetration, and oral sex, Canadian Press reported, with the alleged victim stating that Lacroix warned her to keep quiet about the assault.

The allegations against Lacroix are part of the same suit in which another Quebec cardinal, Marc Ouellet, was accused in 2022 of sexual misconduct against an adult woman which was alleged to have taken place in 2008.

None of the allegations have been proved in court.

