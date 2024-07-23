Quebec’s Cardinal Lacroix returns to ministry after Vatican sex abuse investigation ends

Cardinal Lacroix, a member of Pope Francis' Council of Cardinal Advisers, confirmed he will resume his public duties after a hiatus of some six months over allegations that he sexually assaulted a 17-year-old girl.

QUEBEC CITY (LifeSiteNews) — Cardinal Gerald Lacroix announced his return to active ministry after a Vatican investigation commissioned by Pope Francis cleared him of having committed misconduct or sexual abuse.

In a July 22 press statement, Cardinal Lacroix, a member of Pope Francis’ Council of Cardinal Advisers, confirmed that he would resume his public duties after a hiatus of some six months.

Lacroix had been named in a class-action lawsuit accusing him of sexual assault in the 1980s. He was among some 15 named individuals in the suit and was personally accused of sexual misconduct against a 17-year-old girl between 1987 and 1988.

The suit was the same as that in which Quebec Cardinal Marc Ouellet was accused in 2022 of sexual misconduct against an adult woman, which was alleged to have taken place in 2008.

READ: Synod official refuses to answer whether members must follow Church teaching in discussions

Lacroix consistently denied the allegations made against him but stepped aside from his active ministry as archbishop of Quebec while an investigation proceeded.

The alleged victim has also remained anonymous.

The accusation against Lacroix listed acts of sexual touching and forcible sexual acts, Canadian Press reported, with the alleged victim stating that Lacroix intimidated her to keep quiet about the assault.

On May 21, the Holy See announced that its own investigation into Lacroix, which was requested by Pope Francis, had not found evidence of his having committed abuse. It was led by André Denis, a retired judge of the Superior Court of Québec.

“In the light of the facts examined by the judge, the report does not permit to identify any actions that amount to misconduct or abuse on the part of Cardinal Gérald C. Lacroix. Consequently, no further canonical procedure is foreseen,” Denis’ statement read.

Denis noted, however, that Lacroix’s accuser did not take part in the probe and that his conclusions “do not have the same value they would have” if he had spoken to her, according to CBC. He added that the investigation could be revived if she eventually decides to participate.

READ: Canadian Cardinal will offer funerals for euthanized: ‘Who are we to judge?’

Following the Vatican investigation’s culmination, the Archdiocese of Quebec stated Lacroix would continue to lead a more withdrawn life for the time being.

Now, the Quebec cardinal will return to his customary duties. “The conclusions of Judge Denis’ inquiry, the support of those around me and the opportunity to be heard that could result from the request for intervention lead me to calmly resume my ministry,” he commented. “The community knows the extent to which the Church of Quebec condemns reprehensible acts and is aware of the measures we have taken to prevent them.”

Lacroix continues to be an active member of the Council of Cardinal Advisers, just as he was during the suspension of his duties in the Archdiocese of Quebec.

Share











