‘Queer neurodivergent’ teacher brags about indoctrinating small children into gender ideology

The author and activist with “a decade’s worth of expertise at being a ‘professional pervert,’” said a new teacher was impressed with how much the 3- to 5-year-olds in her class had imbibed radical gender ideology.

TENNESSEE (LifeSiteNews) — A preschool teacher and self-described “Sex Educator for the 21st century” bragged about indoctrinating small children into radical ideas about “gender,” “skin color,” and “consent” in a Tik Tok video which Tennessee congressional candidate Robby Starbuck says makes the case for school choice.

The preschool teacher, who goes by the name “Koe Creation,” uses third-person plural pronouns and describes herself as “non-binary.”

In her Tik Tok video she said this has been her first year teaching her own preschool class, which she does alongside “another queer neurodivergent educator.”

The author and activist, whose straight-faced Amazon biography says she was raised in “a sex-positive, polyamous family and subsequent communities in Seattle, Washington” and has “a decade’s worth of expertise at being a ‘professional pervert,’” said in the video that a new teacher is set to join her teaching team.

According to “Koe,” the new teacher has been impressed with the degree to which the 3- to 5-year old children in “Koe’s” class had imbibed radical gender ideology.

“So today at the lunch table, when the topic of gender and genitals came up,” the preschool teacher said, “one of our students plainly looked up and said, ‘well, I’m a girl today, but I know that teacher Koe isn’t. No, they’re NB [non-binary].’”

“And the look on the incoming teacher’s face was priceless,” she continued, adding that the new teacher “was shocked in a good way” and told “Koe” and her colleague, “this class is incredible and I am so impressed.”

Tennessee congressional candidate Robby Starbuck, who has made school choice a central focus of his campaign, shared the video on Twitter, writing, “This nut could end up being your child’s teacher and you wouldn’t even find out the craziness they’re teaching until your kid tells you about it.”

“If you aren’t disturbed after watching this, you’re a lunatic,” Starbuck said, adding that “[s]chool choice is the civil rights issue of our generation.”

According to the “Koe Creation” website, the activist and author who promotes “polyamorous relationships,” and discusses sexuality with small children, has given talks promoting the social acceptance of radical sexual ideology and behavior at such prestigious institutions as Stanford University, UW Medical School, and Pacific Lutheran University.

As noted on the site, “Koe” employs her “unique knowledge as a second-generation queerspawn to provide prospective parents & families a framework for successful cross-generational communication about their identities and relationship(s).”

The type of radical ideology propounded by “Koe” fails to hold up with many Americans, however.

An April poll conducted by the Heritage Foundation suggests that the majority of Americans still oppose radical policies that flow from transgender ideology, such as allowing men to use women’s restrooms and locker rooms, or allowing children to obtain destructive surgeries or chemical treatments to stop puberty or dismember themselves to more closely resemble the opposite gender.

The poll found the majority of respondents “oppose allowing students to compete on sports teams (58%) or use private facilities (53%), such as showers or locker rooms, assigned to the opposite biological sex.”

The summary of the poll continued, noting that a “similar proportion (57%) oppose allowing minors with gender dysphoria to receive medical interventions that would aid in gender transition, such as puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and surgeries.”

The dissatisfaction of American parents with radical gender ideology is borne out in some public policy decisions.

Last month, a Virginia school board bucked the state’s radical transgender policies in a unanimous vote against mandated gender ideology “guidelines,” after parents and other members of the community expressed their outrage.

In a 7-0 vote to reject the Virginia Department of Education’s (VDOE) “guidelines” on gender-confused students, the Russell County School Board rebuffed the new policies which would force schools to “accept a student’s assertion of their gender identity without requiring any particular substantiating evidence, including diagnosis, treatment, or legal documents.”

The guidelines would also permit students to use locker rooms and bathrooms based on “gender identity,” while teachers who object could be fired for non-compliance.

But radical ideas about gender and sexuality promoted by teachers like “Koe” are not the only views being expressed to schoolchildren against the wishes or without the knowledge of parents.

In his effort to draw attention to the messaging presented to children at American public schools, Starbuck tweeted a video Wednesday of a Utah teacher telling students, “I hate Donald Trump. I’m gonna say it. I don’t care what y’all think,” and going on to describe the 45th president as a “sexual predator” and “literal moron.”

During her foul-mouthed diatribe the teacher told her class that “most of y’all’s parents are dumber than you,” and challenged students to “tattle on” her to the “freaking admins,” arguing “they don’t give a cr*p.”

“This happens all over America but most don’t have a kid brave enough to film it,” Starbuck said, adding in a later tweet, “It’s time to out the teachers.”

“When I’m in Congress I’ll introduce a bill mandating cameras in classrooms so parents can [see them],” Starbuck said, “and a bill to make school choice the law so parents can choose what’s best for their kids.”

An August 18 report by KSLNews in Utah stated that the unnamed teacher shown in the video is now on administrative leave following the incident.

Meanwhile, according to “Koe’s” website, the radical preschool teacher will be unavailable for communication until after September 7 “or when virtual violence lessens,” citing “virtual bullying” and “bigotry.”

