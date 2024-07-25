Radical abortion, LGBT activists attack showing of pro-life film ‘Baby Olivia’ in Italy

Feminist and ‘LGBTQAI+’ activists in Italy tried to stop the showing of Live Action’s ‘Baby Olivia’ film by shouting blasphemies and insults and then by trying to disconnect cables to shut down the broadcast, Italy’s top pro-family group said.

BOLOGNA (LifeSiteNews) — During a public showing of a short film on unborn babies, Italy’s leading pro-life group was attacked by violent pro-abortion activists attempting to disrupt the event.

On July 19, members and volunteers with Pro Vita e Famiglia (Pro-life and pro-family) organized a public showing of Live Action’s three-minute video “Baby Olivia.” The video portrays the development of an unborn child from her earliest days, detailing the growth of the baby at each stage.

Pro Vita’s event was held in a public square in Bologna, in order to maximize the impact and exposure of the film.

In a social media statement issued on Tuesday, Pro Vita detailed that its event was swiftly targeted by pro-abortion protestors: “Shortly after the start of the screening, an unauthorized counter-demonstration, made up of a few dozen people belonging to feminist collectives, LGBTQAI+ groups and ‘Social Centers,’ gathered in the same square. Some municipal councilors from the Italian Democratic Party were also present with them.”

According to the pro-life group, the pro-abortion group appeared to arrive early on the scene so that they were attempting “to disturb and prevent the event from taking place first by shouting insults and blasphemies.”

When this did not deter the pro-life volunteers from showing the video, the protestors approached the stage and the large screen “to throw flyers and condoms at the organizers” and were “even attempting to disconnect the cables powering the audio-video system to interrupt the broadcasts and censor ‘Baby Olivia,’ guilty of telling the story of their own origin.”

According to Pro Vita, the “climate of tension and violence became so heated that the police had to line up in defense of the screen and those present.”

Included in the ranks of the pro-lifers, however, were politicians such as the chief whip of the League party and a new member of the European Parliament from Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s party.

Pro Vita, headquartered in Rome, described the pro-abortion protest as “truly shocking.” The group describes itself as a body that “defends the right to life from conception to natural death, promotes the family founded on the marriage between a man and a woman, and supports parents’ freedom and educational priority.”

“Because of the hatred of the Left against the reality of the facts, in order to publicly disclose how human life begins and develops in the womb according to scientific evidence, one must resort to escort and protection by law enforcement,” Pro Vita commented about the Bologna protest.

The group has now been the subject of an increasing number of violent attacks from pro-abortion and pro-LGBT activists in recent months. In late November, members of a march against women’s violence attacked the pro-life group’s offices. They sprayed graffiti, smashed windows, lit fires, and even planted a home-made bomb inside the building, although it did not explode.

Pro Vita’s spokesman Jacopo Coghe stated that protestors “in full war gear…threw bottles, stones and smoke bombs, smashed shutters, smashed glass with rods, knocked down cameras and made several attempts to set fire to the headquarters, despite the presence of law enforcement.”

Coghe said that the attack against the group showed “the true face of transfeminism: an aggressive, violent, dangerous and ideological movement that does not tolerate those who think differently from them and who care nothing about the poor women victims of feminicide.”

So prominent was the incident, that Prime Minister Meloni issued a statement in support of Pro Vita, being joined in that stance by her deputy Matteo Salvini.

Some weeks ago, another spate of vandalism and attacks against Pro Vita’s offices began as pro-transgender protestors attempted to break into the building and left pro-abortion graffiti on the external walls.

“We’ll not give you peace,” and “trans riot” were among the slogans left on the walls.

Undeterred by the consistent attacks, however, Pro Vita e Famiglia intends to hold another showing of the video Baby Olivia in Ancona, on July 26.

“Clearly, the Italian Constitution which establishes the right to opinion and free expression of thought of all citizens does not find application in the ‘progressive’ and ‘democratic’ Bologna,” the group stated. “We will not give in to any form of threat, violence or intimidation.”

