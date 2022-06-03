Radical leftist group plans to blockade Supreme Court ahead of Roe decision

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – A radical leftist activist group is calling for a blockade to shut down the Supreme Court in order to prevent a ruling that could allow states to outlaw abortion.
The radical group ShutDownDC has publicly called for demonstrators to block the streets around the Supreme Court on Monday, June 13, in the hopes of stopping the Supreme Court from overturning Roe v. Wade.
“On June 13, one of the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision days, we plan to blockade the streets around the Supreme Court to rise up for the transformative change that our communities need,” the group’s website states.
In early May, the leaked draft opinion which would overturn Roe v. Wade sparked hope among the pro-life while striking panic and anger in abortion activists.
If the draft opinion is published, the power to end abortion access will be returned to each individual state, with many having already moved to completely ban abortion.
At a time of global instability, nuclear tensions and war in Europe, the US Armed Forces have embarrassed themselves by taking a time-out to promote "Pride Month" among the watching world.
This wrongheaded preoccupation with the LGBT ideology across society is weakening our country in a number of ways, not least as it undermines the bedrock of society - the family.
Marking the start of Gay Pride Month this week, the US Marines tweeted an image of a military helmet with 6 bullets in LGBT rainbow colors and the words "ready to serve" written on it.
Many responses highlighted the foolishness of an army, who wish to be feared, promoting such ideologies.
This comparison of recruitment videos from the Chinese, Russian and US armies shows how the LGBT ideology has infiltrated our country and taken military focus away from strength on the battlefield.
How can the U.S. be respected as a super-power by our enemies if we continue to make our armed forces more effeminate, being prouder of the rainbow flag than the Stars and Stripes?
The woke agenda of normalizing LGBT behaviors among children, adults and the armed forces is a war on reality, as more and more young people find themselves confused about their gender, their attractions, and even what the purpose of sex is.
To understand how pervasive the LGBT ideology is, consider this: only 1.3% of those born before 1946 identified as LGBT in March 2021, compared to a whopping 15% of young people born between 1997-2002.
Mainstream media, educational institutions, politicians, and even some of the armed forces are conditioning the public to believe this is normal and healthy - it's not.
While all people must be respected, not all behaviors should be celebrated or condoned, lest society become decadent, degenerate and too selfish to make sacrifices.
The need for virtue both in society and the armed forces is great, in order to strengthen this country's ability to choose what is good and defend it.
In choosing to promote sexual behaviors and gender identities that are not based in nature, the armed forces have chosen vice instead of virtue.
Promoting the sexual revolution and other fashionable trends will have consequences, one of them being the decline of true and good men and women willing to stand by their families, their country and their flag during times of hardship.
Circulating reports suggest that the Supreme Court will likely publish this decision sometime in June. Accordingly, abortion activists are planning to protest the decision by blocking the streets, which potentially involves violence as protestors are called to take action which “stretch[es] the bounds of constitutionally protected speech.”
ShutDownDC further states that the planned protest aims to “take a stand against the anti-woman anti-queer anti-safety anti-equality justices who represent a small minority of this country.” The organization describes itself as a “space where individuals and groups can come together to organize direct action.”
The Washington Free Beacon reported that one of the demonstration’s organizers claimed that the goal is to “expand the current political crisis by shutting down the Supreme Court.”
This is the latest in the recent string of threats of violence from abortion activists. Last month, the Department of Homeland Security revealed that “law enforcement agencies are investigating social-media threats to burn down or storm the Supreme Court building and murder justices and their clerks, as well as attacks targeting places of worship.”
Organizers of the blockade have openly bragged of their targeting of pro-life Supreme Court justices.
“We were the first to hold an action at Brett Kavanaugh’s house, and then recently we held an action at Samuel Alito’s house,” the organizer said.
Pro-life Supreme Court justices have recently found themselves to be targets of abortion activists, as hordes of protestors gathered around their homes.
Pro-life organizations and churches across the country have been vandalized, burned, and attacked since the leaked revelation of the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade. There has also been an increase in pro-life individuals being physically attacked by abortion activists.