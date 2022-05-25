Radical leftist group unveils $30 million strategy to push LGBT agenda, stop GOP midterm landslide

MoveOn.org will target over a dozen Trump-backed U.S. House and statewide races in battleground states, including in Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

(LifeSiteNews) — The alt-left public policy activist group MoveOn has unveiled a massive $30 million push to defeat Republican candidates across the nation in this year’s midterm elections as a means to protect abortion “rights,” advance even more outlandish “LGBTQIA+” ideology into law, and further undermine election integrity measures.

The $30 million strategy will target over a dozen Trump-backed U.S. House and statewide races including secretaries of state and governors in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

The group plans on bundling as much as $1 million in campaign contributions for the Democrat candidates it chooses to endorse.

Among those already endorsed by the group are Democrat gubernatorial contenders Stacey Abrams in Georgia, who has claimed it would be “evil” to ban the abortion of babies once their heartbeat has been heard, and Beto O’Rourke in Texas, who has previously pledged to penalize churches that oppose homosexual “marriage.”

READ: State Farm backtracks after getting caught promoting LGBT books to 5-year-olds

The group seeks to increase turnout among two main voting blocs, according to Politico: “‘Surge voters’ who voted in 2018 and 2020 but might not normally vote in midterms” and “Democrats angry about the draft Supreme Court opinion and the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.”

To MoveOn, staunch conservatives are a ‘disease’

“It’s about all of us versus MAGA. I’m not just talking about Trump, but the disease within the GOP that has taken over,” MoveOn executive director Rahna Epting told Axios.

In a recently-released statement, the group’s political action arm, MoveOn Political Action, did not mince words when it came to expressing its disdain for conservative and patriotic Americans:

MoveOn is mobilizing millions of voters to protect democracy from the extreme right that seeks to overturn our elections, silence our voices, take control of our bodies, and block policies that will benefit all Americans.

“The choice we face in 2022 was already a dire one between the majority who support democracy and helping all Americans thrive and MAGA Republicans who are so extreme they attempted to overthrow our government,” said Epting. “The danger is even greater now as Trump’s radical justices on the Supreme Court get ready to overturn Roe and hand over more power to states where MAGA Republican candidates are lining up to criminalize abortion and take us backward to a time of forced births, even in the case of rape or incest.”

— Article continues below Petition — STAND with Abp. Cordileone as he bars Nancy Pelosi from Holy Communion until she repents Show Petition Text 11157 have signed the petition. Let's get to 12500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone has told Nancy Pelosi, a pro-abortion Democrat, not to present herself for Holy Communion. The archbishop is doing this to not only protect our Lord from sacrilege, but also to call Nancy Pelosi to repent from the grave sin of promoting abortion and from the sacrilegious communions that follow. Archbishop Cordileone will now encounter sustained pressure to roll-back his decision, so we must stand with him today. SIGN and SHARE this petition to stand with Archbishop Corileone as protects our Lord and Nancy Pelosi from further sacrilegious communions. The Eucharist is the literal body, blood, soul, and divinity of Jesus Christ and no Catholic who has committed a mortal sin is to receive Holy Communion until confessing that sin in the Sacrament of Confession. Nancy Pelosi's soul is in grave danger, not least because of sacrilegious communions as she continues a career-long crusade in support of killing unborn babies, and so the archbishop has done the most charitable thing possible in calling her to repentance and barring her from Holy Communion until she repents. We must stand with this brave shepherd today, whom the people of San Francisco are lucky to call their archbishop. SIGN the petition to support Archbishop Cordileone's brave defense of Our Lord in the Eucharist. Pelosi said in March that that abortion “isn’t about what is your religious belief” and that “this really gets me burned up, in case you didn’t notice, because, again, I’m very Catholic – devout, practicing, all of that. They would like to throw me out, but I’m not going,” she joked, “because I don’t want to make their day." What she doesn't understand is that her soul is at risk because of her support for spilling the innocent blood of unborn babies. In a letter last month to Pelosi, Archbishop Cordileone made clear that “should you [Pelosi] not [publicly] repudiate your advocacy for abortion ‘rights’ or else refrain from referring to your Catholic faith in public and receiving Holy Communion, I would have no choice but to make a declaration, in keeping with canon 915, that you are not to be admitted to Holy Communion.” In announcing that the Speaker of the House is barred from Holy Communion, Cordileone made clear that he "will continue to offer up prayer and fasting for you [Pelosi].” This is the heart of a true shepherd - Cordileone is a father willing to undergo all manner of insults and ridicule from the media and lukewarm Catholics in order to call one of his flock back to the fold. SIGN the petition today to stand with Archbishop Cordileone as he faces into a storm of criticism. MORE INFORMATION: BREAKING: San Francisco archbishop bars Nancy Pelosi from Holy Communion Pelosi: ‘Of course’ companies should pay employees to travel out of state for abortions Bishop of pro-abortion Nancy Pelosi launches public campaign of ‘prayer and fasting’ for her House Democrats vote to codify Roe v. Wade, legalize abortion on demand Pelosi defends ‘pro-abortion Catholic’ stance, claims pro-lifers ‘don’t believe in governance’ **Photo: PatristicNectarFilms/YouTube** Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Born in 1998 amid a progressive grassroots campaign encouraging the U.S. Congress to forget about impeaching then-President Bill Clinton and instead “move on” to what the group considered to be more pressing issues, MoveOn today boasts millions of members.

“Our theory is we know we have a shot at winning, maintaining our Democratic majorities in the House and Senate, which will be hard, but it’s possible,” Epting told Politico.

With the summer campaign season about to heat up, and with MoveOn poised to inject $30 million to advance the current hot button issues of abortion and “LGBTQIA+ rights,” The Washington Times’ Jennifer Harper warns, “The voting public might want to buckle up.”

Share











