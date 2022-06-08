Radical pro-abortion activists get invitation to the White House to discuss abortion ‘demands’

‘This is an opportunity to communicate our demands and stories directly to the White House.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — The Biden administration reportedly invited a radical pro-abortion, pro-LGBT activist group to attend an in-person policy briefing on abortion “rights” at the White House on Tuesday.

Activists with the student-run advocacy group Generation Ratify said they planned to use the opportunity to issue their “demands” for abortion access, according to internal Slack messages obtained by Parents Defending Education (PDE), a nonprofit organization made up of concerned parents.

White House invites left-wing group organizing pro-abortion student walkoutshttps://t.co/wnm40r9CIs — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 6, 2022

Generation Ratify, which organized student walkouts to protest the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion to overturn Roe v. Wade, publicly announced their invitation to the White House on Instagram, explaining they would “join other youth-led gender justice organizations at the White House to discuss the importance of access to reproductive healthcare for young people.”

“This is an opportunity to communicate our demands and stories directly to the White House,” the group said.

We obtained internal Slack messages from ‘Generation Ratify’ that show the group was invited to meet with Biden officials at the White House on Tuesday. They have taken lead in organizing student-walkouts, most recently over the issue of abortion. https://t.co/OL5nWDpWGu — Parents Defending Education (@DefendingEd) June 6, 2022

In an internal message obtained by PDE, Generation Ratify characterized the invitation to meet with the White House Gender Policy Council (established last year under the Biden administration) as a “testament that our power as a movement is growing.”

Last month, former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden would consult the Council in discussions about taking executive action to ensure abortion remains legal.

According to Generation Ratify’s website, the youth-led organization was launched to “ratify the Equal Rights Amendment and advance gender equality in the United States of America.”

The group is aimed at promoting an “intersectional feminist revolution that empowers and advocates for the full equality of young women, non-conforming, non-binary, femme, and Queer folx,” and broadening so-called “sexual and reproductive health and rights.”

The far-left student organization “has followed the lead of school walkouts that were organized by left-wing activists in support of gun control after the 2018 Parkland school shooting,” Fox News reported.

In a statement to Fox News, PDE president Nicole Neily blasted the Biden administration for choosing to celebrate “activists who encourage kids to skip school and attend protests” at a time in which “literacy rates are at historic lows in the wake of the pandemic.”

“We need an administration focused on education not activism,” Neily said.

