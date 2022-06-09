Radical pro-abortion activists plot blockade of Supreme Court to oppose overturning Roe v. Wade

Pro-abortion activists plan to block Supreme Court justices from entering the Court building on Monday, June 13.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Pro-abortion protesters angered that the U.S. Supreme Court might reverse the federal “right to abortion” are making plans to blockade the Supreme Court building next week, according to a report by The Epoch Times.

Roughly 60 activists from multiple pro-abortion groups reportedly joined an online meeting organized by the anti-establishment group Shut Down D.C. on June 7, where they worked to create a plan to block justices from entering the Supreme Court building on Monday, June 13.

Monday is marked as an “opinion issuance” day on the Supreme Court calendar.

The Court is expected to hand down its official opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, which concerns Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban, any day.

A decision favorable to Mississippi in Dobbs could mean overturning both Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that established a “constitutional right to abortion” throughout the United States, and Planned Parenthood v. Casey (1992), which upheld Roe. Such a ruling would allow individual states to make their own laws regarding whether to allow, restrict, or ban abortion.

In a bid to pressure the Court not to overturn Roe, activists participating in the June 7 online meeting reportedly hashed out plans to block vehicle entrances to the Court building.

Activists said they “expect to be arrested for their actions, but will break the law anyway,” The Epoch Times reported.

Participants were advised they should anticipate being arrested, and fill out a “jail support form.”

“By blocking [traffic], we are breaking a law,” said an activist with SCOTUS6. “As far as civil disobedience goes, the intention is to be disruptive and force change,” the protester added. “If you want to talk more about the legal aspect of it, I suggest we talk outside of this meeting.”

“By blocking it, we are breaking a law. We’re going to block traffic, which is not very legal,” said Cassie. Protesters planning to blockade the #SupremeCourt say they expect to be arrested for their actions but would break the law anyway. https://t.co/6hZT0vRNdK — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) June 9, 2022

Ideas reportedly floated during the Tuesday meeting included using baby strollers or linking arms to prevent vehicles from reaching the building.

However, one participant shot down the stroller suggestion out of concern the imagery could be “confusing.”

“I just agree that messaging might be confusing and ammunition for pro-life — I mean, anti-abortion people,” the individual reportedly said.

In addition to the June 7 meeting, activists are also reportedly planning a June 12 workshop to help participants “get good at blockading things with a couple of the best people at blockading things in North America.”

Moves to pressure the Court into refraining from overturning Roe v. Wade have amped up in recent weeks after the unprecedented leak of a draft majority opinion in Dobbs that suggested the Court was likely to reverse the 49-year abortion precedent.

Pro-abortion advocates have responded to the leaked draft opinion by unsuccessfully attempting to codify abortion in federal law up to the moment of birth, engaging in protests outside the homes of pro-life Supreme Court justices, and even vandalizing pro-life centers and Catholic churches.

Amid increased tension, those on both sides of the abortion debate have been keeping a watchful eye on the Court’s decisions after the leaked draft.

Many expect at least a 5-4 majority will reverse Roe v. Wade, since the language of the leaked draft indicates the Court views the precedent establishing a “constitutional right to abortion” as having been “egregiously wrong from the start.”

The draft opinion asserted it is therefore “time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

The Supreme Court has confirmed the authenticity of the leaked draft, but said it is not the Court’s “final position.”

The Epoch Times noted that while the Supreme Court typically ends its term on July 1, it may run longer into the summer this year due to “an unusually high number of cases.”

Plans to blockade the Supreme Court come just ahead of the launch of the January 6 Committee’s six “prime-time” hearings in which they will reportedly disclose “previously unseen material” of the Capitol riot in 2021. Democrats have focused heavily on the January 6 riot, which they have characterized as as an “insurrection” and “attack on democracy.”

It remains to be seen whether prominent Democrat lawmakers will similarly condemn left-wing moves to prevent the Supreme Court from carrying out its responsibilities by ruling on the Dobbs case.

