Radical pro-abortion amendment on ballot in Virginia this year faces legal challenge

Liberty Counsel is backing a lawsuit against a constitutional amendment in Virginia that would establish a virtually unlimited ‘right’ to abortion up to birth, contraception, IVF, and other immoral practices.

(LifeSiteNews) — Liberty Counsel (LC) is attempting to head off a proposal to embed a right to abortion in the Virginia Constitution this fall, backing a legal challenge contending that the amendment’s proponents skipped several key legal requirements to put it on the ballot.

In February, Democrat Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed legislation approving multiple proposed constitutional amendments to go before Virginia voters this year for final adoption, including one to establish in the Virginia Constitution a “right” to surgical abortions, abortion pills, contraception, and fertility “treatments,” such as embryo-destructive in vitro fertilization (IVF).

On June 18, LC announced it has filed four briefs in support of Bedford County Supervisor Charla Bansley’s challenge to the amendment, maintaining that state lawmakers “missed several key procedural steps mandated by the Virginia Constitution before the amendment can go before the voters, such as distributing the amendment to all circuit court clerks statewide and posting it for public inspection three months prior to the 2025 House of Delegates election.”

“Virginia’s House Joint Resolution 1 cannot legally appear on the ballot. This measure is invalid because the General Assembly advanced it to a second legislative vote without completing the constitutionally mandated notice and posting requirements that must occur after its first passage,” said LC Founder and Chairman Mat Staver.

“Repealing the legal requirements after the fact, claiming sovereign immunity, requesting an unconstitutional venue transfer, and requesting involvement from irrelevant third parties are all meritless attempts to stop this case and allow an improper amendment to go on the ballot. Virginia citizens have the right to a transparent, orderly constitutional change, and any misstep undermines the integrity of the amendment process and can interfere with the will of the voters,” he added.

Abortion is legal in Virginia, but subject to regulations such as parental involvement (which is currently endangered by a “right to contraception” Spanberger signed in April) and limits on public funding. All such restrictions would be put at risk should the amendment become law.

A simple majority vote would suffice to establish this new “right,” which would also entrench Virginia’s status as an abortion travel destination. Last year, a study by the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute found that abortions in Virginia increased by 5,500 from 2023 to 2024, driven mostly by women traveling from pro-life states.

Thirteen states ban most abortions starting at conception; another five ban it at around six weeks, with additional states imposing a range of later restrictions.

But the abortion lobby works feverishly to preserve abortion “access” via deregulated interstate distribution of abortion pills, legal protection and financial support of interstate abortion travel, constructing new abortion facilities near borders shared by pro-life and pro-abortion states, making liberal states sanctuaries for those who want to evade or violate the laws of more pro-life neighbors, and embedding abortion “rights” in state constitutions, whether via activist lawsuits or state constitutional amendments.

Amendments have been one of the abortion lobby’s most potent tactics to preserve abortion “access” without Roe v. Wade. Up until 2024, it had consistent success since the overturn of Roe using false claims that pro-life laws are dangerous to stoke fear about the issue among the general public.

After 2020, pro-lifers either failed to enact pro-life amendments or stop pro-abortion ones in California, Kentucky, Michigan, Vermont, Kansas, and Ohio, prompting much conversation among pro-lifers about the need to develop new strategies to protect life at the ballot box as well as consternation within the Republican Party over the political ramifications of continuing to take a clear pro-life position.

Ten states had such amendments on the ballot in November 2024. Pro-lifers defeated pro-abortion ballot initiatives in Florida, Nebraska, and South Dakota, breaking the abortion lobby’s two-year winning streak, but amendments to embed abortion “rights” in state constitutions prevailed in the remaining states.

Virginia’s is one of seven abortion-related ballot initiatives either confirmed or proposed for the 2026 midterms. Idaho, Nevada, and Ohio amendments would also establish “rights” to abortion, whereas amendments to restrict abortion have been proposed in Colorado, Missouri, and Nebraska.

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