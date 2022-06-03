Radical pro-abortion group ‘Jane’s Revenge’ threatens Catholic diocesan office in Florida

HOLLYWOOD, Florida (LifeSiteNews) – Abortion extremists have left threatening graffiti at a Catholic archdiocesan office.
Just before midnight on May 28, the abortion activist group Jane’s Revenge spray-painted a wall of the Archdiocese of Miami’s Respect Life office with the message “If abortions aren’t SAFE, then niether (sic) are you” and anarchist symbols, Florida Catholic Newspaper reported.
“This threat is similar to those received by numerous pregnancy help centers around the country in the wake of the national news regarding the Dobbs case before the Supreme Court, and the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade,” said Rebecca Brady, the director of the archdiocese’s Respect Life ministry.
The vandalism was found by the cleaning crew the following morning, who notified local police and provided them with video footage of the crime. The office holds the South Broward Pregnancy Help Center and serves as the Respect Life Ministry’s main office.
Respect for Life provides public information and education exposing the reality of abortion. It also offers care to women who are having trouble carrying out their pregnancies or women who have suffered abortions in the past.
“We believe the intention of this vandalism was to scare and intimidate us,” said Brady. “Respect Life Ministry will not back down; we will continue extending the love and mercy of Christ to all regardless of creed. We also now have the opportunity to learn what it means to love our enemies.”
Bishop Robert McElroy is to be made a cardinal in August, despite his inaction on allegations against notorious ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick.
We all have a responsibility to speak up when serious wrongs are being brought to our attention, but McElroy didn't.
The Bishop of San Diego was told about serious sexual wrongdoing by McCarrick in 2016 when psychotherapist Richard Sipe, who had interviewed numerous victims of McCarrick, sent him a detailed letter, but McElroy sat on that information and is now being made a cardinal.
Appointing him to the College of Cardinals is not only an insult to those who suffered clerical sex-abuse, but also to those who are intent on ridding the Church of such evil.
This decision to make McElroy a cardinal must be reversed, and the only way to make that happen is with pressure from the laity.
Sipe told McElory that numerous seminarians and priests reported sexual advances and activity by McCarrick in a letter that also detailed extensive abuse by other clerics.
"I have interviewed twelve seminarians and priests who attest to propositions, harassment, or sex with McCarrick," the psychotherapist told McElroy in the 2016 letter, adding: "None so far has found the ability to speak openly at the risk of reputation and retaliation."
McElroy, who claims there was no corroborating evidence, could have brought the allegations to the pope, or even to the Papal Nuncio, but instead ended the correspondence with Sipe, himself a clerical sex-abuse victim.
It would take another year for the truth about McCarrick to slowly emerge in public.
Turning a blind eye to serious allegations of sexual wrongdoing is reprehensible in any context, but particularly when a bishop, a shepherd of souls, does so.
He also supports giving Holy Communion to pro-abortion politicians, contrary to the Church's teaching, while he has concelebrated LGBT Masses as bishop and claimed Fr. James Martin's attempt to normalize the LGBT ideology is "fully consonant with Catholic teaching".
The sad truth is that McElroy is not fit to continue as a bishop, let alone become a cardinal.
More Information:
Bishop McElroy was warned about McCarrick - LifeSiteNews
Pope announces 21 new cardinals, including McElroy - LifeSiteNews
Photo: Theodore McCarrick and Bishop Robert McElroy (Lisa Bourne/LifeSiteNews & Diocese of San Diego/YouTube)
Jane’s Revenge may be a reference to the 1970s-era group called “Jane’s Collective,” whose members were arrested for illegally providing abortions. Their charges were dismissed after Roe v. Wade.
The incident is the latest in a rash of attacks on churches and pregnancy centers, including the vandalizing of four churches early Sunday morning in Olympia, Washington. This crime was openly committed by Jane’s Revenge as a protest against the expected overturning of Roe v. Wade . A leaked U.S. Supreme Court draft majority opinion has indicated that this is a strong possibility.
“If this were about choice for our opponents, then they would support what we are doing in providing alternatives to abortion,” Brady added.
“[We are ministering] to over 2,600 unique men and women annually, accompanying them on their journey of parenthood, providing free counseling, education, essential baby items, and more,” she continued. “What have the abortion providers offered in terms of free services and support when men and women choose life?”
“We invite everyone to prayer for conversion for those who have committed this crime; for safety for our faithful providing compassionate care in our pregnancy help centers [and] on the sidewalks; and healing for those wounded by abortion.”
Brady concluded: “And we pray that one day this will cease to be a source of contention, because we will have come together as a society to support families in such a way that abortion becomes unthinkable.”