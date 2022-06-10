LifeSite is hiring a Major Gift Officer to fundraise for our vital mission
Apply now!
News

Radical pro-abortion group tweets mocking message to Brett Kavanaugh, his family

The pro-abortion group indicated that they know where the judge's daughters go to school.
Featured Image
The late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader GinsburgSarah Silbiger / Getty Images

Matt
Lamb
Matt Lamb
Comments 
0

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Abortion activists have sent a ‘special message’ to the wife and children of a Supreme Court Justice.

Ruth Sent Us, a radical abortion group, mocked concerns about the would-be assassin from California who traveled to Maryland with weapons to kill Justice Kavanaugh.

Oh, what was this ‘weapon’ the ‘California man’ had? If it was a gun or even a knife, police would say so,” Ruth Sent Us tweeted, with a side-eyed emoji, indicating disbelief.

It then appeared to mockingly tweet “thoughts and prayers” at Justice Kavanaugh, after calling him a white supremacist, before targeting his wife and kids.  In this message, they indicated that they know where the judge’s daughters go to school.

A special message for Ashley Kavanaugh and your daughters — this billboard was on your school grounds. We feel for you. .@LeaderMcConnell and the GOP aren’t worried for your safety. They worry only for the expensive Supreme Court they rigged, and their own power. #SCOTUS.

Law enforcement arrested abortion activist Nicholas John Roske on Wednesday morning. The would-be murderer bought a handgun with the intent to break into Kavanaugh’s residence to kill both the Supreme Court Justice and himself. Other items on hand included ammunition, a knife, zip ties, pepper stray, and duct tape.

READ: Would-be Brett Kavanaugh assassin was ‘upset’ with potential overturn of Roe v. Wade

— Article continues below Petition —
Tell Dave Rubin: Aborting disabled babies is cruel.
  Show Petition Text
2849 have signed the petition.
Let's get to 4000!
Thank you for signing this petition!
Add your signature:
  Show Petition Text
Keep me updated via email on this petition and related issues.
Keep me updated via email on this petition and related issues.

Dave Rubin (left) hosts one of the most popular conservative chat-shows on YouTube, but we now know his views are as extreme as many on the left.

Not only are Rubin and his homosexual partner using surrogate mothers to bear two babies, thus deliberately depriving the children of their true mothers' care once born, but he also admitted those babies would have been aborted if found to have severe disabilities. 

SIGN the petition telling Dave Rubin that true conservatives protect life and uphold the right of children to be raised by their mothers.

Mr. Rubin recently said he also supports abortion up until 12 weeks, compounding the regrettable pro-eugenics stance he has taken towards unborn babies with severe disabilities. 

There are few things more tragic in our world today than the disposable attitude of many people towards innocent human life, but that is exactly what Rubin thinks is acceptable.

This must be called out - it's simply abhorrent to treat the disabled, the unwanted, and the vulnerable with such callous disregard. 

Tell Dave Rubin that his pro-eugenics views have no place in a humane society.

Can you imagine finding out your parents would have aborted you if you had a severe disability? 

Well, that's unfortunately what will happen to the children Rubin raises if they someday read his latest book, "Don't Burn This Country".

There he shares that he and his family's decision would have been to "terminate the pregnancy" if a severe disability was found in one of the babies now being borne by their surrogate mothers. 

Rubin must understand how cruel this entire situation is, not only for the mothers and their children who will be taken away, but also for disabled people to know they are essentially thought of as "lives unworthy of life."

Real conservatives must speak up now and tell Rubin that his pro-abortion views are abhorrent.

Mr. Rubin's public split with the left is to be welcomed, but "conservative" leaders like him will do much more harm than good if they continue using their platform to undermine the family and the right of children to be born.

If we let these cornerstones of society be attacked from within, what hope have we of building a culture we can be proud to hand on?

Make a stand today for unborn children and their mothers - tell Dave Rubin that he's wrong.

True conservatives cannot afford to take the easy shortcut of ignoring Rubin's cruel position, lest we continue to be shunted further left, becoming radical liberals in everything but name.

So, please SIGN and SHARE this petition today,

MORE INFORMATION:

Why are leading conservatives congratulating Dave Rubin and his 'husband'? - LifeSiteNews

Dave Rubin says he'd ask his surrogate to abort any disabled child - The Bridgehead

**Main Image: YouTube screenshot of Dave Rubin talking to Donald Trump Jr.**

  Hide Petition Text

The editor-in-chief for The Federalist criticized Ruth Sent Us for promoting violence.

“Pro-abortion group that posts directions to Kavanaugh’s home — man arrested today said he used online map to find it — also targeting his young daughters’ school,” Mollie Hemingway tweeted at Ruth Sent Us. “This escalation and threat against the children must be stopped. Horrific.”

Pro-abortion activists continue to carry out attacks against pregnancy resource centers

Ruth Sent Us has encouraged illegal protests outside the homes of Supreme Court Justices.
Pregnancy resource centers in North Carolina, New York and D.C. have all been attacked. A group calling itself Jane’s Revenge firebombed both a pro-life group in Buffalo, New York and the headquarters of Wisconsin Family Action.
Meanwhile, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has warned of further violence when the decision to reverse Roe v. Wade is released; it claimed that both pro-lifers and pro-choicers could be expected to be destructive.
“Given a high-profile U.S. Supreme Court case about abortion rights, individuals who advocate both for and against abortion have, on public forums, encouraged violence, including against government, religious, and reproductive healthcare personnel and facilities, as well as those with opposing ideologies,” the DHS bulletin stated, despite all the violence coming from the pro-abortion side.

Comments

Commenting Guidelines
LifeSiteNews welcomes thoughtful, respectful comments that add useful information or insights. Demeaning, hostile or propagandistic comments, and streams not related to the storyline, will be removed.

LSN commenting is not for frequent personal blogging, on-going debates or theological or other disputes between commenters.

Multiple comments from one person under a story are discouraged (suggested maximum of three). Capitalized sentences or comments will be removed (Internet shouting).

LifeSiteNews gives priority to pro-life, pro-family commenters and reserves the right to edit or remove comments.

Comments under LifeSiteNews stories do not necessarily represent the views of LifeSiteNews.

Please consider donating to Lifesitenews.com

0 Comments

    Loading...