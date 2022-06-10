Radical pro-abortion group tweets mocking message to Brett Kavanaugh, his family

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Abortion activists have sent a ‘special message’ to the wife and children of a Supreme Court Justice.
Ruth Sent Us, a radical abortion group, mocked concerns about the would-be assassin from California who traveled to Maryland with weapons to kill Justice Kavanaugh.
“Oh, what was this ‘weapon’ the ‘California man’ had? If it was a gun or even a knife, police would say so,” Ruth Sent Us tweeted, with a side-eyed emoji, indicating disbelief.
It then appeared to mockingly tweet “thoughts and prayers” at Justice Kavanaugh, after calling him a white supremacist, before targeting his wife and kids. In this message, they indicated that they know where the judge’s daughters go to school.
“A special message for Ashley Kavanaugh and your daughters — this billboard was on your school grounds. We feel for you. .@LeaderMcConnell and the GOP aren’t worried for your safety. They worry only for the expensive Supreme Court they rigged, and their own power. #SCOTUS.“
Law enforcement arrested abortion activist Nicholas John Roske on Wednesday morning. The would-be murderer bought a handgun with the intent to break into Kavanaugh’s residence to kill both the Supreme Court Justice and himself. Other items on hand included ammunition, a knife, zip ties, pepper stray, and duct tape.
READ: Would-be Brett Kavanaugh assassin was ‘upset’ with potential overturn of Roe v. Wade
Dave Rubin (left) hosts one of the most popular conservative chat-shows on YouTube, but we now know his views are as extreme as many on the left.
Not only are Rubin and his homosexual partner using surrogate mothers to bear two babies, thus deliberately depriving the children of their true mothers' care once born, but he also admitted those babies would have been aborted if found to have severe disabilities.
Mr. Rubin recently said he also supports abortion up until 12 weeks, compounding the regrettable pro-eugenics stance he has taken towards unborn babies with severe disabilities.
There are few things more tragic in our world today than the disposable attitude of many people towards innocent human life, but that is exactly what Rubin thinks is acceptable.
This must be called out - it's simply abhorrent to treat the disabled, the unwanted, and the vulnerable with such callous disregard.
Can you imagine finding out your parents would have aborted you if you had a severe disability?
Well, that's unfortunately what will happen to the children Rubin raises if they someday read his latest book, "Don't Burn This Country".
There he shares that he and his family's decision would have been to "terminate the pregnancy" if a severe disability was found in one of the babies now being borne by their surrogate mothers.
Rubin must understand how cruel this entire situation is, not only for the mothers and their children who will be taken away, but also for disabled people to know they are essentially thought of as "lives unworthy of life."
Mr. Rubin's public split with the left is to be welcomed, but "conservative" leaders like him will do much more harm than good if they continue using their platform to undermine the family and the right of children to be born.
If we let these cornerstones of society be attacked from within, what hope have we of building a culture we can be proud to hand on?
True conservatives cannot afford to take the easy shortcut of ignoring Rubin's cruel position, lest we continue to be shunted further left, becoming radical liberals in everything but name.
The editor-in-chief for The Federalist criticized Ruth Sent Us for promoting violence.
“Pro-abortion group that posts directions to Kavanaugh’s home — man arrested today said he used online map to find it — also targeting his young daughters’ school,” Mollie Hemingway tweeted at Ruth Sent Us. “This escalation and threat against the children must be stopped. Horrific.”