Rand Paul: Biden will ‘ruin the country’ if he locks down again

November 20, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky didn’t hold back this week when discussing the coronavirus policies of the Biden administration, vowing to “do everything I can to try to prevent (former Vice President Joe) Biden from locking us up and locking us down and forcing us to wear masks forever.”

Paul, an ophthalmologist who experienced and recovered from COVID-19 in March, was speaking Sunday to WACB’s John Catsimatidis when he said the prospect of Biden imposing a new lockdown was “absolutely why he’s going to be a terrible president if we get him. He’s going to ruin the country. Lockdowns don’t work. And in fact, all of the evidence on mandatory masks show that they don’t work either.”

“There’s about 10 different countries or venues, maybe 20, that instituted mandatory masks, and every one of them to a T, the infection rate or the COVID rate went up after the mask mandate,” Paul argued. “All these mitigation strategies — washing our hands, staying six feet apart — they really don’t work, frankly. And the virus, as The Wall Street Journal put it, is insidious. It does what it’s going to do. The only thing that’s going to stop it is either enough immunity among individuals in the community or a vaccine.”

Biden has claimed President Donald Trump is responsible for the more than 250,000 American COVID-19 deaths this year, despite the response plan he campaigned on being largely indistinguishable from actions the Trump administration was already taking. His COVID strategy adviser, Michael Osterholm, claimed last week that America “could lock down for four to six weeks” to “drive the numbers down,” during which the federal government “could pay for a package right now to cover all of the lost wages for individual workers.” (He later walked back the comments.)

Biden is also calling for new mask requirements nationwide, something the president lacks the legal authority to impose on the states. His team has reportedly considered issuing a mask mandate for interstate highway travel while urging state leaders to choose to impose new mandates within their borders.

Most media outlets have called the presidential election for Biden, though Trump’s lawyers claim they have identified more than double the number of questionable ballots necessary to prove Trump the legitimate winner.

