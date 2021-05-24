Rand Paul declares he’s not taking COVID vaccine: ‘I have natural immunity’

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

May 24, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) publicly announced his opposition to taking an experimental COVID vaccine during an interview yesterday, citing a “natural immunity” brought about by having already contracted and recovered from the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Paul, himself a medical doctor, told John Catsimatidus on WABC 770 AM that, after becoming one of the first senators to test positive for the virus last year, he needs to see evidence that the available vaccines protect against harm from COVID to a greater degree than prior infection.

“Until they show me evidence that people who have already had the infection are dying in large numbers, or being hospitalized or getting very sick, I just made my own personal decision that I’m not getting vaccinated because I’ve already had the disease and I have natural immunity,” Paul said Sunday.

Throughout the interview Paul touched on a number of hot-button topics related to the coronavirus crisis, including Dr. Anthony Fauci’s recent change in stance on mask wearing. Fauci, currently the Chief Medical Advisor to the President, has aligned himself with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding the use of masks after having received a full regimen of COVID vaccines.

Though Fauci had urged everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear face masks in group settings indoors and outdoors, he altered that position following a new CDC guideline that advises “fully vaccinated” individuals of no need to continue wearing masks in all settings.

Paul noted that, upon announcing his altered position on masking, Fauci admitted that he didn’t want to be seen without a mask, not because “the mask was doing any good for him,” but rather since“he was wearing it for theatre.”

“I don’t think our scientists that give us the ideas for how we should live our lives should be doing things based on theatre. It ought to be based on facts,” he said.

Paul also voiced concern over the ever-increasing assault by governments on basic civil liberties.

“I think we should have a choice whether we take a vaccine or not,” he declared. “Are they also going to tell me I can’t have a cheeseburger for lunch? Are they going to tell me that I have to eat carrots only and cut my calories? All that would probably be good for me, but I don’t think big brother ought to tell me to do it.”

Paul also challenged the idea that the government ought to “force people to get vaccinated who already had COVID and survived?”

“First they have to prove the vaccine is better than being infected,” he answered.

“In a free country,” Paul continued, “you would think people would honor the idea that each individual would get to make the medical decision, that it wouldn’t be big brother coming to tell me what I have to do.”

Following the senator’s public announcement, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) took to Twitter to show his support for Paul’s decision, and to announce his own intention not to take a COVID vaccine since he also has recovered from infection. Massie took the opportunity to point out a mainstream media effort to malign Paul’s decision as rebellious, rather than rational.

Good for @RandPaul. I too am declining to take the vaccine, because I previously recovered from SARS-CoV2 and it’s unlikely I would benefit from the vaccine at this point.



But notice how the media uses the verb “refuse” instead of the more appropriate verb “decline.” pic.twitter.com/UxOX19V19p — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) May 24, 2021

Paul noted that, as things stand, “all the studies show that [as someone who has recovered from COVID] I have just as good immunity as the people who’ve been vaccinated.”

Paul’s is not the first voice within the D.C. ruling class to openly scrutinize the vaccination of the previously infected. In a May 6 interview with conservative radio talk-show host Vicki McKenna, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) questioned the effect of COVID vaccines on those who have previously been infected with COVID-19.

Johnson related that, overall, “we're over 3,000 deaths within 30 days of taking the vaccine,” drawing the figure from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). Since then, that number has surpassed 4,000 deaths.

More specifically, Johnson noted “talking to doctors who have, since day one, been concerned about vaccinating people who've already had COVID, because you die, not of COVID, you die of the immune system overreaction to COVID.”

Subsequently CNN and The Washington Post published articles decrying Johnson’s concerns as “unscientific” and “misinformation.”

Senator Johnson finds his concerns shared by a number medical professionals and immunologists across the globe. An Australian physician, Dr. Mark Hobart, recently concluded that previously infected patients may be at a greater risk of dangerous developments in their health if they are given the vaccine, prompting him to declare that “[p]atients should not receive the vaccine if they are antibody positive.”

Hobart contends that previous infection with COVID-19 disposes patients to more severe side-effects after taking non-mRNA-developed vaccines against SARS-CoV-2. To support this claim, Hobart references not only his own “extensive experience” treating such patients, but also a peer-reviewed study outlining the phenomenon.

“This trial found that if you vaccinate people who have previously had COVID-19 illness there is up to 112% increase of requiring hospitalisation due to severe adverse reactions,” Hobart explained, adding that AstraZeneca’s jab seemed to cause more problems than the Pfizer mRNA vaccine.

On account of this discovery, Hobart is urgently requesting Australia’s Chief Medical Officer to intervene and implement an order that nursing home patients must test for COVID antibodies before being offered the vaccine.

LifeSiteNews has produced an extensive COVID-19 vaccines resources page. View it here.

