News

Rand Paul: ‘Don’t expect left wing media’ to share ‘great news’ of COVID-19 death rate reduction

'The Leftwing media reports the new cases but refuses to let anyone hear the good news — mortality rates are plummeting!' the Kentucky senator tweeted.
Wed Oct 28, 2020 - 2:44 pm EST
Featured Image
shutterstock.com
By Mary Werbaneth
By Mary Werbaneth

WASHINGTON, D.C., October 28, 2020 (LifeSiteNews Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), criticized the “left wing media” for greatly exaggerating the deadliness of the Wuhan coronavirus in a recent tweet: 

Paul added that there is little evidence that the virus has spread due to schools being reopened. He also noted that Spain has had far fewer deaths as well. 

RELATED: 

Oops: Kamala Harris says 220 million Americans – about 66% of country – died from coronavirus 

Maryland man arrested for refusing to wear mask to early voting 

Rand Paul grills Anthony Fauci for ‘wrong prediction after wrong prediction’ on COVID-19

— Article continues below Petition —
  Show Petition Text
0 have signed the petition.
Let's get to 1!
Thank you for signing this petition!
Add your signature:
  Show Petition Text
Keep me updated via email on this
petition and related issues.
Keep me updated via email on this petition and related issues.
  Hide Petition Text

  coronavirus, media bias, rand paul

Keep this news available to you and millions more

Your gift will spread truth, defeat lies, and save lives

Comments

Share this article