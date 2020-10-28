Rand Paul: ‘Don’t expect left wing media’ to share ‘great news’ of COVID-19 death rate reduction

WASHINGTON, D.C., October 28, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), criticized the “left wing media” for greatly exaggerating the deadliness of the Wuhan coronavirus in a recent tweet:

="ltr">In the last month in the US we experienced double the amount of daily COVID infections but half as many daily deaths or a 75% reduction in death rate. Great news but don’t expect left wing media to tell you this truth. pic.twitter.com/qVQaFYQ7BD — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 27, 2020

Paul added that there is little evidence that the virus has spread due to schools being reopened. He also noted that Spain has had far fewer deaths as well.

="ltr">New COVID infections up 33% in Spain but mortality down 82%! The Leftwing media reports the new cases but refuses to let anyone hear the good news — mortality rates are plummeting! https://t.co/z55JGBjSsV — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 27, 2020

