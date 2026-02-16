Rand Paul introduces bill to repeal vaccine liability shield from big pharma corporations

The bill would eliminate the general immunity vaccine manufacturers have enjoyed for nearly 40 years and allow families to pursue civil lawsuits for redress due to injuries or death.

(LifeSiteNews) – Last Wednesday, Republican U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky introduced legislation that would eliminate long-standing liability protections shielding vaccine manufacturers from civil lawsuits in the United States due to injuries or deaths caused by their products.

While federal data show more than 1.6 million such injury or death reports from vaccines, a 2010 Harvard study reveals these figures represent only an estimated 1% of actual injuries.

Co-sponsored by Republican U.S. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah, the legislation (S.3853) is titled A bill to amend the Public Health Service Act to end the liability shield for vaccine manufacturers, and for other purposes. It was introduced on February 11 and referred to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions.

Though the current text of the bill has not yet been officially published, it is described as a companion bill to H.R.4668, which Republican U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona introduced last summer. Titled End the Vaccine Carveout Act, this bill would allow individuals to “bring a civil action against a vaccine administrator or manufacturer in a State or Federal court for damages arising from such injury or death.”

This would eliminate the general immunity vaccine manufacturers enjoy under the federal National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 and allow for civil actions to be pursued regardless of whether a victim has filed a petition with the program.

Rep. Gosar’s bill also removes the statute of limitations for individuals seeking compensation under the previous law and eliminates the COVID-19 vaccines’ classification as “countermeasures” under the federal Public Readiness & Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act of 2005.

According to the Congressional Research Service (CRS), the PREP Act empowers the federal government to “limit legal liability for losses relating to the administration of medical countermeasures such as diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines.” Near the beginning of the 2020 COVID-19 outbreak, the first Trump administration invoked the Act in declaring the virus a “public health emergency.”

Under this “sweeping” immunity, CRS explained, the federal government, state governments, “manufacturers and distributors of covered countermeasures,” and licensed or otherwise-authorized health professionals distributing those countermeasures are shielded from “all claims for loss” stemming from those countermeasures, with the exception of “death or serious physical injury” brought about through “willful misconduct,” a standard that, among other hurdles, requires the offender to have acted “intentionally to achieve a wrongful purpose.”

There is a large body of evidence against the safety of the COVID vaccines that were developed in record time under the first Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed initiative.

The 1,673,223 vaccine injuries recorded on the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) include 38,983 deaths, 222,078 hospitalizations, 22,454 heart attacks, and 29,131 myocarditis and pericarditis cases as of January 2, among other ailments.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) researchers have recognized a “high verification rate of reports of myocarditis to VAERS after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination,” leading to the conclusion that “under-reporting is more likely” than over-reporting.

Confirming these findings, along with the Harvard study above, is a 2012 paper that reports on “a confidential study conducted by Connaught Laboratories, a vaccine manufacturer, (which) indicated that ‘a fifty-fold underreporting of adverse events’ is likely” on VAERS.

An analysis of 99 million people across eight countries published in the journal Vaccine “observed significantly higher risks of myocarditis following the first, second and third doses” of mRNA-based COVID vaccines as well as signs of increased risk of “pericarditis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, and cerebral venous sinus thrombosis,” and other “potential safety signals that require further investigation.”

In April 2024, the CDC was forced to release by court order 780,000 previously undisclosed reports of serious adverse reactions, and a study out of Japan found “statistically significant increases” in cancer deaths after third doses of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines and offered several theories for a causal link.

Since the COVID-19 phenomenon broke in 2020, along with their gene-based “vaccines” being introduced in 2021, researchers have documented the extensive legal structures put in place over decades that allowed the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to execute what they call a COVID-19 “bioterrorism” attack upon its own citizens, killing and maiming many thousands with complete impunity.

Last December, Dr. Michael Yeadon, a former Pfizer vice president and chief scientist for allergy and respiratory, released a statement testifying that, based on his extensive training and vast experience, one can know with certainty that the COVID-19 injections were intentionally “designed to cause injury,” and reduce fertility.

