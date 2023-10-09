Rand Paul says Fauci is a ‘traitor to his country’ who ‘belongs in jail’

'Without question,' Anthony Fauci 'belongs in jail,' Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky said Thursday on Sean Hannity's Fox News show.

(LifeSiteNews) – Anthony Fauci “without question” belongs in prison for his role in covering up the origins of the COVID-19 virus, according to Kentucky Republican Senator Rand Paul.

“We have his emails,” Paul said on “Hannity” on October 5. He noted Fauci was “very concerned” that the virus appeared to be “manipulated.” The Kentucky Republican also said Fauci would deny that there was gain-of-function research in China being funded by the United States during public hearings.

“In public he’s saying, ‘Oh, if you say it came from the lab, you’re a conspiracy theorist, you’re crazy, it’s a fringe theory,’” he said. “But in private, he’s saying … ‘We’re very concerned because the virus appears to be manipulated. And we’re also very concerned because we know they’re doing gain of function research in Wuhan.’”

After the libertarian senator briefly summarized how Fauci misled the American public on the origins of COVID-19, Hannity asked if the former bureaucrat’s crimes justified prison.

Sen. Rand Paul called Fauci a ‘traitor’ said he should be in prison. pic.twitter.com/GBnPoPZfRS — Matt Lamb (@MattLamb22) October 9, 2023

A forthcoming book from Sen. Paul examines the cover-up surrounding COVID.

“You have laid out what is now a mountain of evidence, and you’ve put it all together. Did Anthony Fauci lie to Congress and is that not illegal, and don’t people go to jail for lying to Congress like that?” Hannity asked.

“Without question, it’s a felony, punishable to up to five years in prison, and if you worked in the Trump administration they’d put you in jail, if you worked in the Biden administration they tend to look the other way,” Paul said.

He said Americans are worried about a two-tiered system of justice.

Asked again if he believes Fauci “belongs in jail,” the Kentucky senator replied, “without question.”

“This man was a traitor to his country,” he said.

He said Attorney General Merrick Garland may be the “most partisan attorney general” the U.S. has ever had, which is why Paul’s referrals to the Department of Justice regarding Fauci’s falsehoods has gone nowhere.

Fauci was meeting “off the books” with the Central Intelligence Agency, Paul noted. He said there will be more information coming out and Americans “deserve to know what happened.”

While Paul noted that the DOJ has become politicized and often targets conservatives, Fauci was given further power originally under President Donald Trump’s administration.

One of Trump’s last actions while in office was to award Fauci a “presidential commendation” for his work on Operation Warp Speed, which produced the COVID jabs that have been linked to death, heart problems, and miscarriage, among many other adverse events.

Share











