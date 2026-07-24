Randall Terry to run ‘hard-hitting’ ads in Washington, DC, exposing horrors of abortion

Veteran pro-lifer Randall Terry plans to blanket the airwaves in Virginia and Washington, DC, with the hopes of defeating a radical pro-abortion amendment in Virginia.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — Longtime pro-life activist Randall Terry, who infuriated pro-abortion leftists by running pro-life commercials nationally during his 2024 presidential campaign, now plans to run as a congressional candidate in northern Virginia so that he can carpet the airwaves in both the Commonwealth and nearby Washington, D.C., with persuasive pro-life TV ads meant to appeal to the consciences of Catholic voters.

“We have lost most of the amendment fights in states across America where enshrining abortion into state constitutions was on the ballot,” Terry told LifeSiteNews. “This is a disaster for the babies and the pro-life movement.”

Terry’s first goal with his ads is to defeat Virginia’s Amendment 1 which, if passed in November, will legalize abortion up to the moment of birth. But Terry’s brilliant, proven media strategy goes beyond that.

“I’m positioned to hold President Trump and HHS [Health and Human Services] accountable,” Terry explained, “to call on them to ban the abortion pill, to obtain justice for the five, and to defeat Amendment 1 just across the Potomac River in Virginia.”

“No one else can do this. Literally. It’s so perfectly orchestrated,” declared Terry.

“We’re going to show the five babies that were found four years ago, and what we’re going to say to the Virginia voters is, ‘These five babies were viable when they were killed in Washington, D.C. And if Amendment 1 passes, this type of murder will happen all over Virginia. Do you want to vote for this?’” he said.

The “five babies” that Terry referred to were discovered in April 2022 by activists Terrisa Bukovinac and Lauren Handy outside a D.C. abortion mill among the remains of 100 other aborted babies being treated as medical waste, headed for incineration.

“The Trump administration has the ability with the stroke of a pen to stop the transportation and sale of the abortion pill,” added Terry, noting that “Trump and his staff are going to see me talking about this in my TV ads.”

“So much of the pro-life movement is afraid to put pressure on the Trump White House,” said Terry. “It’s time to recognize that we’re in a fight that requires us to stand up for the babies and hold Trump’s and RFK Jr’s feet to the fire, to urge them to do their pro-life duty.”

Terry said that it is imperative to win the battle against Virginia’s pro-abortion amendment in order to establish a winning strategy for other states. “We want to prove that by showing the victims of abortion, we can stop these amendments.”

Terry went on to illustrate his point.

“How do you battle against antisemitism?” asked Terry. “You show pictures of Auschwitz and the piles of dead bodies.”

“How do you fight against racism? You show images of the Klu Klux Klan lynching innocent black men,” he said. “How do you break Jim Crow laws? You show the body of Emmett Till.”

Terry isn’t the only hopeful candidate planning on using this TV ad strategy. Joan Andrews Bell is also currently gathering signatures to get on the ballot as a congressional candidate in Virginia’s District 4.

Between their two campaigns, Terry and Bell say they will be able to reach 81 percent of Virginia residents. “That’s massive. We could impact the vote of millions of people,” enthused Terry.

As they would be candidates running for federal office, TV stations are forbidden from refusing whatever campaign commercials Terry and Bell submit. They are also required to charge the candidates the lowest unit rate.

Terry made countless liberal heads explode during the 2024 presidential campaign cycle by using the unique marketing opportunity afforded him as a presidential candidate, not to ask for votes, but to relentlessly blanket the entire country with hard-hitting, graphic pro-life TV commercials during some of the nation’s most popular TV shows.

The ads which displayed multiple gruesome pictures of aborted children displayed for American TV viewers the inescapable truth that abortion is the murder of vulnerable, innocent lives. Many no doubt were exposed to the horrors of abortion for the very first time.

Terry’s ads aired during NBC and CBS national morning shows and CBS and ABC evening national news shows, during Jimmy Kimmel Live, as well as during the World Series.

An ad that ran during ABC’s popular morning show, The View, compared the show’s hosts and other leftist media and news personalities to Nazi propagandists.

Another ad titled “Kamala Horror” which ran on Halloween, displayed dozens of incendiary images of aborted children aimed at dissuading voters from casting their ballots for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, a strident supporter of abortion up until birth.

Share









