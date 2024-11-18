Randall Terry’s powerful abortion ads were seen by 45 million viewers, likely helped Trump win

‘I would like to thank the readers of LifeSite who prayed for us, and all pro-lifers who made these ads possible,’ Randall Terry told LifeSiteNews. ‘We set out to blow a hole in the side of the Democrat Party. We did it.’

(LifeSiteNews) — U.S. presidential candidate Randall Terry made countless liberal heads explode by using the unique marketing opportunity afforded him as a presidential candidate not to ask for votes but to relentlessly blanket the entire country with hard-hitting, graphic, pro-life commercials during some of the nation’s most popular TV shows.

The ads, which were run during the climactic final weeks of the 2024 election, were seen by over 45 million viewers, according to the Terry campaign.

“There’s no way that our ads didn’t help Kamala lose, and help Trump win!” declared Terry. “We put babies FRONT AND CENTER in this election! We told Catholics and Blacks they could not vote for Kamala with a clear conscience,” and “they heard us!”

READ: ABC airs pro-life ad showing aborted babies during The View, comparing hosts to Nazis

“I would like to thank the readers of LifeSite who prayed for us, and all pro-lifers who made these ads possible,” Terry told LifeSiteNews in an interview. “We set out to blow a hole in the side of the Democrat Party. We did it. Their ship is taking on water. The Democrat Party must be destroyed because the Democrat Party is at war with children.”

The ads, which showed multiple gruesome pictures of aborted children, displayed for American TV viewers the inescapable truth that abortion is the murder of vulnerable, innocent lives.

Many no doubt were exposed to the horrors of abortion for the very first time.

Terry and his vice presidential running mate, Pastor Stephen Broden, who is Black, ran hundreds of TV ads telling Black voters “a vote for Kamala is a vote for Black genocide,” while telling Catholic voters, “a vote for Kamala is a vote to kill Jesus in the womb.”

READ: Devastating new national TV commercial: ‘Horror of Kamala’ vividly shows the carnage of abortion

The Terry/Broden ads aired during NBC and CBS national morning shows and CBS and ABC evening national news shows, during Jimmy Kimmel Live, as well as during the World Series.

An ad that ran during ABC’s popular morning show The View compared the show’s hosts and other leftist media and news personalities to Nazi propagandists.

Another ad titled “Kamala Horror,” which ran on Halloween, displayed dozens of powerful images of aborted children aimed at dissuading voters from casting their ballots for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, a strident supporter of abortion up until birth.

“She’s a baby killer,” Terry said in a recent interview. “This is an evil woman, a disgusting human being.”

‘These commercials swung thousands of votes away from Harris/Walz’

“I know that Catholics swung hard for Trump, unlike anything we have ever seen,” said Wisconsin pro-life leader Dan Miller in a statement. “The number of early voters in Milwaukee alone was down by over 20,000 ballots in a heavy Democrat minority stronghold. Black Democrats just did not come out to vote.”

“I know abortion victim imagery works in changing minds. I’ve seen it firsthand after over 15 years of sidewalk counseling at abortion centers,” said Miller. “I have no doubt these commercials swung thousands of votes away from the Harris/Walz ticket and could surely be the reason Trump carried Wisconsin.”

“The ‘3-D battle plan’ of the Terry/Broden campaign is political genius!” raved former U.S. House Majority Leader Tom DeLay in a written statement. “Every Republican should invest in this mission to DEFEND Children, DEFEAT Kamala/Walz and DESTROY the Democrat Party.”

READ: Pro-life ad before World Series Game 4 calls abortion ‘killing babies,’ shows photos of victims

“These TV ads were the most bold and powerful pro-Life statements that occurred in this election cycle,” said Monica Miller, PhD, director of Citizens for a Pro-life Society.

“Terry and Pastor Broden had the courage to show photos of the actual victims of abortion, many of which I took personally of the babies Citizens for a Pro-Life Society retrieved from the trash,” noted Miller, who continued:

These ads were run by the hundreds here in Michigan, and undoubtedly contributed to the Harris defeat. They caused a percentage of voters to rethink their support for Harris, giving Trump the small edge he needed in states like Michigan. We may get to heaven and find out that these ads caused the margin of victory for Trump. In addition to helping defeat Kamala, the Terry/Broden ads revealed the truth about child killing for the first time to tens of millions of Americans. Once someone actually sees the broken, mangled bodies of the aborted unborn, that person is changed forever.

“We produced several ads specific to Black pastors and political leaders who promote the murder of babies through deceptive rhetoric, and the dog whistle of ‘racism,’’ said Broden. “In reality, those Black leaders sold out our community, and are promoting Black genocide.”

“Our message to Black voters clearly was heard and felt at the polling booth,” said Broden. “Many pro-life leaders and activists are now crediting our ads with causing Black voters to refuse to vote for Kamala and other Democrats in this past election.”

“Our mission to destroy the Democrat Party — this fortress of evil and death — is off to a great start. We will not rest until the mission is complete,” Broden avowed.

In the closing days of the 2024 election, another brutal ad by the Terry campaign took direct aim at the nation’s Catholic bishops for failing to boldly speak out against abortion and the Democratic Party that sought to embed so-called “rights” to abortion up until birth in state constitutions across the country.

“Child killing exists because of Catholic bishops and Evangelical superstars,” Terry told LifeSiteNews at the time. “It is their negligence, treachery, fear, and silence that has led us to this place.”

“I poured my heart and soul into this mission for the babies,” explained Terry.

Share











