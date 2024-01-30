RCMP to fund ‘sex changes’ for officers up to $75k: report

In addition to asserting a false reality that one’s sex can be changed, transgender surgeries and drugs have been linked to permanent physical and psychological damage, including cardiovascular diseases, loss of bone density, cancer, strokes and blood clots, infertility, and suicidality.

Tell Canadian leaders to fire officer who unjustly arrested reporter

(LifeSiteNews) — Canadian taxpayers will now pay for “sex-change” surgeries for members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Last week, the RCMP announced that it will fund “sex-change” surgeries and other “gender-affirming care” procedures for members of the RCMP under their “regular Member health benefits,” according to a memo leaked to The Counter Signal.

“I am pleased to inform you that gender-affirming care benefit provisions have been added to regular Member health benefits,” a memo to RCMP officers read.

According to the memo, published January 24, the benefit is worth $75,000 and is part of a new program is to advance the RCMP’s “ongoing commitment to creating a more modern, inclusive and representative workforce.”

“The benefit will be applicable for certain gender-affirming procedures not covered by provincial/territorial health care plans to help individuals with their gender affirmation journey,” the memo added.

The benefit, described as “crucial,” can be received by RCMP members of at least 18-years-old and who are seeing a doctor for “gender affirmation” – a term used to describe not the affirmation of biological reality, but the rejection of it. The coverage will apply to those who live in provinces that do not use public funds to cover the mutilating procedures.

While the memo did not explain exactly what “gender-affirming care” includes, the term usually refers to irreversible surgeries including mastectomies (the removal of breasts), the creation of fake genitals, and facial procedures.

Many have condemned the funding, with one Canadian writing, “Canada is broken.”

“Remember, when the Canadian Mounties were somebody, you really respected,” another wrote. “Now they are funding sex change surgery for their officers.”

Remember, when the Canadian Mounties were somebody, you really respected Now they are funding sex change surgery for their officers https://t.co/8Tfneg3IJU — USMC Lady Vet 🇺🇸 (@Arkypatriot) January 27, 2024

“Do you want your tax dollars going toward this?” another questioned.

As LifeSiteNews has previously noted, research does not support the assertions from “transgender” activists that surgical or pharmaceutical intervention to “affirm” confusion is “necessary medical care” or that it is helpful in preventing the suicides of gender-confused individuals.

In fact, in addition to asserting a false reality that one’s sex can be changed, transgender surgeries and drugs have been linked to permanent physical and psychological damage, including cardiovascular diseases, loss of bone density, cancer, strokes and blood clots, infertility, and suicidality.

There is also overwhelming evidence that those who undergo “gender transitioning” are more likely to commit suicide than those who are not given irreversible surgery. A Swedish study found that those who underwent “gender reassignment” surgery ended up with a 19.2 times greater risk of suicide.

Indeed, there is proof that the most loving and helpful approach to people who think they are a different sex is not to validate them in their confusion but to show them the truth.

A new study on the side effects of transgender “sex change” surgeries discovered that 81 percent of those who had undergone “sex change” surgeries in the past five years reported experiencing pain simply from normal movement in the weeks and months that followed — and that many other side effects manifest as well.

Additionally, LifeSiteNews compiled a list of medical professions and experts who warn against transgender surgeries, warning of irreversible changes and lifelong side effects.

As the report by the Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh about the Vanderbilt University Medical Center promoting mutilating gender surgeries has shown, the real reason for hospitals and pharmaceutical companies to promote transgender surgeries and hormones is to “make a lot of money.”

A “chest reconstruction,” for instance, costs approximately $40,000 per person, according to Dr. Shayne Sebold Taylor.

Tell Canadian leaders to fire officer who unjustly arrested reporter

Share











