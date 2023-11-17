Real estate developers to fight Toronto Marian shrine’s designation as Canadian heritage site

'The site is not designated as heritage,' developer Samuel Babs said. 'The listing was amended to include the shrine. We will appeal any designation, and the shrine will not be returning to this property.'

TORONTO (LifeSiteNews) — The new owners of the site of the Marian Shrine of Gratitude will fight its return to the property.

On November 16, North York-based AvranceCorp Developments CEO Samuel Babs told LifeSiteNews that his company will appeal any designation of the Toronto Marian Shrine of Gratitude as a heritage site, and the shrine will not be reopening to the faithful.

“The site is not designated as heritage,” Babs said. “The listing was amended to include the shrine. We will appeal any designation, and the shrine will not be returning to this property.”

This contradicts a November 10 story in Toronto’s venerable Corriere Canadese, which cited a recent Toronto Preservation Board decision.

Publisher Joe Volpe reported that the board adopted the updated list of properties on the site defined as heritage value, including the Marian shrine.

“After making a ‘cosmetic’ amendment (accepted in committee) the final report essentially said that the entire geographic site would fit into the definition of heritage property,” Volpe wrote. “Significantly, that definition includes any ‘improvements’ on the land: buildings such as mansion, church and school, soccer fields. Especially important for the devotees of the ‘Marian Shrine of Gratitude’, it includes the Shrine (and, presumably, its use).”

Under the new designation, construction or demolition on the property must be managed by the Planning Department of the City of Toronto in consultation with the Heritage Registry and the Toronto Region Conservation Authority.

In August 2023, the Ukrainian Basilian Fathers sold the property to AvranceCorp Developments, which has since been adamant that the shrine will not reopen.

“We are legal owners of this property, a for-profit organization, not a religious organization, and we have no interest in continuing to host this illegal shrine on our property,” AvranceCorp chief executive Samuel Babarinde told the Toronto Star in October.

There is some debate over whether enough of the shrine, which was dismantled in August, still exists to be covered under the heritage designation in any meaningful way. Apparently, all that is left of the site so beloved by devotees are ruined cairns and the garden walls that support them.

LifeSiteNews reader David Domet told LifeSiteNews that when he stopped in to pray at the shrine on Wednesday evening, the place was deserted and inaccessible.

“The gate is chained,” he said. “There’s a security guard car blocking the main entrance. You can get to the gate from around behind the community center. There isn’t a religious article left. It was all removed. It’s not a Shrine; it’s a patio.”

Domet returned this morning to photograph the site. (For more “Before” photos, please visit this 2020 Blog T.O. article.)

The Tudor Revival style house, originally named “Rivermede,” and its garden walls are still intact. The stately building was built on the property in 1928 by the Gardiner family as a summer home. The Ukrainian Basilian Fathers purchased the property in 1962. There they built the city’s original St. Basil-The-Great College, a private boys’ boarding school until girls were admitted in 1970. In 1986, the school became part of the then-Metropolitan of Toronto Separate School Board (today’s TCDSB).

The history of the Marian Shrine of Gratitude

The shrine was founded in 2004 after Ukrainian Basilian Father Basil Cembalista attested to having been miraculously healed after he injured his eye while gardening.

Cembalista at once called upon the Blessed Virgin to restore his eye before he was rushed to the doctor. Despite his serious injury, Cembalista was completely healed. In fact, his vision, which had been rapidly deteriorating for the past 13 years, was completely restored.

After his miraculous recovery, Cembalista built the shrine which is said to have resulted in many more healings, both spiritual and physical.

Angela Carboni, the founder and director of the St. Bernadette’s Family Resource Center, a charity which rented space on the property when it still belonged to the Basilians, previously told LifeSiteNews that she has witnessed hundreds of faithful healed of cancer and paralysis at the site.

The Marian Shrine, previously open 24 hours a day and 365 days a year, offered a place of prayer, reflection, and contemplation in the busy city of Toronto. For almost 20 years, the shrine revealed the beauty of God’s creation through its gardens and flowers. Additionally, the many statues throughout the shrine pointed to the higher realities which go beyond the earthly world.

The shrine was visited by both Catholics and non-Catholics and is listed on Trip Advisor as even non-religious people recognized the beauty and sanctity of the shrine. Nevertheless, if first fell under threat of shutting down in 2016. Angela Carboni gathered photos, letters and testimonials to demonstrate that the shrine was “a little piece of Heaven in the city.”

“This order never knew how much Toronto wanted this shrine,” said Carboni.

“I’ve seen kids and young men that are about 20 years old that are on their way home from a date or on their way home from work that would stop to light a candle for Mary,” said Carboni. “I have seen people on their knees climbing the staircase to the statue of Jesus on the top of the hill thanking Him for graces received.”

As a result of the 5,000 signatures and the work of many others to reveal the importance of the shrine, the place of veneration was saved for seven years.

Sale by the Ukrainian Basilian Fathers

In August, Fr. Gabriel Haber, the Provincial Superior of the Ukrainian Basilian Fathers in Canada, announced that the shrine was permanently closed. In response, faithful Catholics tried to keep the shrine, explaining that it has become a place of peace and prayer within the busy city of Toronto. A petition to save the Marian Shrine of Gratitude gathered over 20,000 signatures.

Later that month, the property was sold to AvranceCorp Developments. The statues, flowers, and pictures were removed from the site. A fence and ‘No Trespassing’ signs appeared. Disappointed but hopeful of a miracle, devotees continue to visit and pray outside the fenced area.

The fight to save the shrine was taken up by local politicians, including MPP Tom Rakocevic and Toronto City Councillor Anthony Perruzza.

To respectfully contact AvranceCorp Developments regarding the shrine please contact:

Prof. Jacob Babarinde

Chairman

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 (647) 783-3171

Samuel Babs

CEO

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1 (647) 700-6934

