Rebel News sues Canadian gov’t, police after reporter was arrested for asking questions

The Conservative media outlet alleges a 'pattern of intimidation and exclusion' against its journalists.

(LifeSiteNews) – Independent Canadian media outlet Rebel News is suing the federal government and five Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers for an alleged “pattern of intimidation and exclusion against Rebel News journalists” after its lead reporter, David Menzies, was arrested after he tried to ask Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland questions on a public street last month.

“Enough is enough. Today we sued Chrystia Freeland’s RCMP bodyguards for roughing up our reporter David Menzies. And we’ve retained two of Canada’s top lawyers to do it,” Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant wrote Tuesday regarding the 18-page lawsuit.

“This isn’t just about suing Freeland’s bodyguards for assault and false arrest. That’s in there of course. It’s also about showing the ongoing pattern of abuse that the government directs at Rebel News, including a previous assault on David, attacking our reporter Alexa Lavoie with batons and a riot gun, and a pattern of punishing us simply because we criticize Trudeau.”

In early January, outrage exploded on social media after video footage showed Menzies being falsely accused of “assault” by a police officer and then immediately apprehended while he was attempting to ask Freeland questions on a public street. The incident happened on January 8.

Menzies was trying to ask Freeland why the Liberal government under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has not labeled Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist entity.

He was released a short time after his arrest by police officers without being charged. He said that he had asked cops for their badge numbers, but they did not provide the information to him. His claim also appears to be backed up by the video. Viewers can hear and see Menzies repeatedly ask for the name and badge number of the initial arresting officer.

York Regional Police, which is also named in the lawsuit as defendants, assisted the RCMP in arresting Menzies. York police claimed that the arrest was made solely by the RCMP, and later confirmed that Menzies posed no “threat” to Freeland.

Menzies’ arrest was condemned by Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leader Pierre Poilievre as “outrageous.” He called out the Trudeau government for going after independent media in an attack on the free press.

The lawsuit, filed March 5 in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice, alleges seven claims, including abuse of process, false arrest, and imprisonment as well as assault and battery, and seeks $1,060,000 in damages.

“I think Freeland’s bodyguards just expect us to walk away,” Levant said.

“After they smashed David against the wall, handcuffed him, humiliated him and drove him away in a police car, they must have realized they were in trouble, because they dumped David off in some nearby parking lot and told him they weren’t going to proceed with charges against him.”

Rebel News and Menzies claim that their Charter rights relating to the freedom of the press were violated. Levant noted that the assault on Menzies was part of a “sustained violation of our civil rights as journalists.”

“And we’ve got mountains of evidence to prove it,” he said.

Rebel News assembles ‘dream’ legal team to take on Trudeau feds and RCMP

Rebel News said it has “assembled a dream team of some of Canada’s best lawyers,” including Ottawa criminal lawyer Lawrence Greenspon, who is the attorney for Freedom Convoy leader Tamara Lich.

Assisting Greenspon is Sarah Miller, a Calgary attorney who notably helped Pastor Artur Pawlowski after he was jailed multiple times for going against COVID heath dictates in Alberta while Jason Kenney was premier.

LifeSiteNews reported that the RCMP officer responsible for the aggressive arrest of Menzies is under investigation.

Menzies’ arrest drew international attention. It was immediately condemned by many, including prominent Canadian politicians. Tesla billionaire Elon Musk chimed in with his thoughts on the incident as the video circulated online.

According to Rebel News, the lawsuit is expected to cost at least $100,000 while “the government will throw their unlimited resources against us.”

“I bet they hire no fewer than four lawyers, at taxpayers’ expense, to try to stop us from getting justice,” the news outlet said.

