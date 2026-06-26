Recently discovered Cardinal Fernández essay reveals his belief that all are saved

A 1995 paper written by the future Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith appears to endorse the universalist view of salvation that has been condemned by the Church.

(LifeSiteNews) — The future Cardinal Víctor Manuel Fernández blatantly endorsed universalism, or the idea that all are saved, in a recently uncovered paper written more than 30 years ago.

In a 46-page 1995 essay titled “Romanos 9-11: gracia y predestinación” (Grace and Predestination) first reported by El Wanderer, the future Prefect of the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith wrote extensively on the Church’s teaching on salvation and predestination, citing the works Saints Augustine and Thomas Aquinas, though the then-priest focused on what they wrote on God’s mercy while largely ignoring His justice. Ultimately, Fernández concluded his work by stressing that he “firmly trusts” that “everyone will be saved,” adding that this is not a “mere wish” but based on what he “know(s) of God and His specific plans.”

“I believe that everything we have reflected on allows us to say the following: ‘I firmly trust that everyone will be saved; a trust that is not based on a mere wish, nor on my compassion for humanity, but on what I know of God and His specific plans thanks to His Revelation,'” Fernández wrote. “It is, then, a ‘most firm confidence’ that is grounded in reality, in the divine way of dealing with humanity in this specific plan of salvation.”

While the Catholic Church teaches that while God desires for all to be saved and does not predestinate anyone to hell, the faithful must work out their salvation by cooperating with God’s grace to be saved. In Sacred Scripture, Our Lord also implored his followers to enter by the “narrow gate,” strongly indicating that most people are not saved.

READ: Priest questions validity of SSPX excommunication threat from Cardinal Fernández

In contrast, Fernández’s words appear to endorse the “univeralist” view of salvation that all people are saved. That view has been condemned by the Church.

Interestingly, in his essay, Fernández cites from the Roman canon “Deliver us from eternal damnation and count us among your chosen ones” to correctly disprove that God predestines people to hell. Ironically, however, this prayer would disprove his ultimate universalist conclusion as everyone being saved would render the prayer moot.

During a homily in 2023, the Argentine prelate made similar heterodox remarks detesting the fact that the Church prevents some faithful from receiving the Holy Eucharist:

You know that for many centuries the Church went in another direction. Without realizing it, it developed an entire philosophy and morality full of classifications, to classify people, to put labels on them … this one is like this, that one is like that; this one can receive Communion, this one cannot; this one can be forgiven, this one cannot … it is terrible that this happened to us in the Church. Thanks be to God, Pope Francis helps us free ourselves from those schemes.” (emphasis added)

Fernández has previously stirred controversy over his many unearthed pornographic writings.

Most notably, in 2023, a sexually explicit book Fernández had written in 1995 titled Heal Me with Your Mouth: The Art of Kissing, about kissing and the sensations it evokes, resurfaced. In 2024, another erotic book written by the future prefect in 1998 titled Mystical Passion: spirituality and sensuality, which discusses “particularities of men and women in orgasm also occur in some way in the mystical relationship with God” and downplays the immoral nature of homosexuality also was rediscovered.

In late 2025, three more pornographic texts written by Fernández that graphically discussed the human body were uncovered.

READ: New ‘pornographic’ texts by Cardinal Fernández uncovered

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