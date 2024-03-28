Record 59% of American voters believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases: poll

A Fox poll shows that support for abortion among American voters has significantly increased since before the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

(LifeSiteNews) — A record 59% of American voters think abortion — which brutally kills unborn children — should be legal, according to a Fox News survey conducted this month.

A remarkable 35% of registered voters said they think abortion should always be legal, and 24% of respondents said they think abortion should be legal most of the time when asked to choose an option that “best describes” their “view on abortion.”

About a third (32%) of those surveyed said they believe abortion should be illegal except in cases of rape, incest, or to save the life of the mother. Only 7% said they believe abortion should always be illegal.

The total of 59% of voters who believe abortion should be legal in all or most cases is a remarkable increase from the record low of 44% of voters who believed the same in April 2022, two months before Roe v. Wade was overturned.

Nearly two-thirds of respondents (65%) support a “nationwide law guaranteeing access to legal abortion,” according to the Fox News poll. The vast majority of Democrats (89%) and two-thirds of Independents (65%) favor nationally legalized abortion, while only just over half of Republicans (53%) are opposed.

The survey also shows that voters are split on whether abortion should be banned at 24 weeks or six months. About half (48%) are opposed to such a ban, and 48% are in favor of such a ban. At six months, a child is fully formed and can survive outside the womb with proper life support. Baby Center depicts an unborn child at 24 weeks:

Moreover, the survey showed that 68% of voters believe access to the abortion-inducing pill Mifepristone should be legal, while under a third (28%) believe the abortion pill should be banned.

Fox News explained that the poll was conducted from March 22 to March 25 “under the joint direction of Beacon Research and Shaw & Company Research” “with a sample of 1,094 registered voters (RV) nationwide randomly selected from a national voter file.”

The survey results reportedly have a “margin of sampling error of ± 3 percentage points,” and “weights are generally applied to age, race, education, and area variables to ensure the demographics of respondents are representative of the registered voter population.”

The apparently increased support for abortion among American voters is troubling given that the procedure brutally kills innocent human life, as former abortionist Dr. Anthony Levatino has demonstrated.

During the first three months of pregnancy, when an unborn child develops a heartbeat at about six weeks’ gestation, the abortionist typically uses a suction catheter that tears apart the baby through the force of suction, Dr. Levatino has explained.

The most common form of the procedure during the second trimester — dismemberment or D&E abortion — involves tearing apart an unborn child piece by piece, starting with the child’s arms and legs, until the abortionist crushes the head, which is the size of a “large plum” at 20 weeks, according to Levatino.

Justice Anthony Kennedy noted in his dissent in the 2000 case Stenberg v. Carhart that “The fetus can be alive at the beginning of the dismemberment process and can survive for a time while its limbs are being torn off.” Moreover, it is believed that babies feel pain during this trimester, since pain receptors are linked to the brain of an unborn child by 12 to 15 weeks.

During the third trimester, the abortionist typically injects the pain-sensitive child with Digoxin, causing fatal cardiac arrest.

After an anticipated “red wave” failed to materialize in the 2022 midterm elections, with Republicans failing to wrest the Senate from Democrat control, many politicians blamed this failure on Republicans’ opposition to abortion.

The result has been silence on the issue of abortion or pointed compromises on the part of GOP strategists and politicians. For example, pundits like Sean Hannity claimed that being “moderate” on abortion is Republicans’ key to winning elections, and Donald Trump recently stressed that he wants to “make both sides happy” on the issue of abortion.

