Records reveal Liberal government spent $54 million on COVID ads aimed at young Canadians

A taxpayer-funded government ad campaign targeted young Canadians to promote public health regulations and experimental vaccines, according to documents obtained by Rebel News.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) — The Liberal government spent $54 million in taxpayer money on COVID propaganda targeting young Canadians.

According to documents obtained through access to information requests by Rebel News, the Liberal government, under the leadership of former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, shelled out $54 million on COVID ads beginning in 2021.

The campaign, titled the “COVID-19 Public Health Measures during Vaccine Rollout,” sought to “inform Canadians of the public health measures they need to follow” during the COVID “pandemic.”

The project began in summer 2021 and continued until March 31, 2022. While the program began as a $30 million “national public education” initiative, it later grew into a $54 million campaign to “increase awareness, motivate interest, and generate engagement.”

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) especially targeted young Canadians ages 18-24 because they “may play down the seriousness of the situation.”

A sub-campaign under the $54 million program aimed to convince young Canadians to take the experimental COVID shots on the false claim that they were “safe and effective.”

Since the start of the COVID crisis, official data shows that the virus has been listed as the cause of death for less than 20 kids in Canada under age 15. This is out of six million children in the age group.

The COVID jabs approved in Canada have also been associated with severe side effects such as blood clots, rashes, miscarriages, and even heart attacks in young, healthy men.

During the COVID “pandemic” and vaccine rollout, government subsidized media outlets, particularly the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), worked tirelessly to convince the Canadian public to take the experimental shots and follow irrational COVID regulations.

As LifeSiteNews previously reported, former CBC journalist Marianne Klowak revealed that the public broadcaster deliberately skewed its reporting on COVID-19 inoculations, effectively “canceling one whole side of the debate.”

Similarly, in July 2023, a COVID vaccine-injured Canadian mother launched a lawsuit against the Canadian government and CBC for misinformation and negligence surrounding the COVID shots.

The lawsuit argues that the “public health experts, reporting on behalf of health experts, and public health broadcasters” broke trust with the public at a time when Canadians were most “vulnerable,” and purposely suppressed information regarding adverse vaccine effects.

Recently, a secret memo emerged showing that Trudeau’s government knew about COVID vaccine injuries and strategized to allay fears.

However, many Canadians are beginning to see through government propaganda and Liberal funded media outlets. A 2022 poll showed that most Canadians have become increasingly concerned that political leaders and media are “purposely trying to mislead people.”

