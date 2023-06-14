Records show Trudeau gov’t gave $12 million for ‘pride’ events during COVID lockdown years

The money went to over 50 organizations in Canada even for events held virtually.

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – Recently disclosed records show that the federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gave $12 million of taxpayer money to fund “pride” organizations and events from 2020 to 2022 while at the same time most Canadians were under draconian COVID lockdowns and mandates.

The funding was revealed through an Access to Information request via pro-life online blogger Patricia Maloney, whose research shows that $12,021,707 was handed out to help fund multiple “pride” events.

“Being that it’s the so-called ‘pride season,’ I thought it might be a good idea to see just how much of our tax dollars during COVID went to this ideology that is forced fed down our collective throats,” Maloney wrote.

It should be noted that many provinces had in place strict restrictions during the COVID lockdown that in effect banned large outdoor gatherings. However, while many “pride” parades were canceled, some proceeded to take place, even if done virtually with the help of taxpayer money.

According to the federal government, money allocated from the “Equality for Sex, Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression Program” is “to advance social, political and economic equality with respect to sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.”

Maloney observed that it is “interesting” the Trudeau government “continued to fork out money to the ‘pride’ dogma, even when the entire country, and especially our churches, were shut down during COVID.”

“Yet we still gave millions of dollars to ‘pride.’ What did they do with that money anyway, since they couldn’t have their irreverent and lewd parades and festivals,” she wrote.

The funding list shows virtually every LGBT ‘pride’ group in the country got money

The 31-page “pride” funding list obtained by Maloney shows how far the Trudeau government went to ensure that virtually every “pride” group in Canada, over 50 of them, received government money to help fuel their propaganda machines.

The amounts of the grants varied from a few hundred dollars to over $1 million and were given to “pride” groups in virtually every Canadian province and territory.

In 2021, Toronto Pride received nearly $2 million for its “Tourism Relief Fund.”

The “Women of the Metis Nation” got $734,340 in 2022 for its program “Metis Two-Spirit Pride: Protecting and Celebrating 2SLGBTQQIA+ Individuals.”

Vancouver Pride Society got $128,100 in money in 2020, which was the first year of the COVID lockdowns, but did not even hold an event that year.

Yet another Vancouver group received money for LGBT-related events. The Pride in Art Society collected $102,200, which was to help fund its 11-day Queer Arts Festival held remotely due to COVID lockdowns in 2020.

Calgary Pride and Toronto Pride received $102,500 each but held their events online.

Even after most COVID mandates were lifted last summer, funding for “pride” events continued.

In 2022, Pride Toronto received an extra $99,800, which was the same year its in-person event resumed. However, in the same year, the group also got $30,000 for the Youth Summer Jobs program and an extra $60,000 for a “2-Spirit Pow Wow.”

Vancouver Pride Society received $98,800 for its 2022 “pride parade” and an extra $90,400 for its Vancouver Winter Pride Week. However, the free government money for the group kept flowing, with an extra $450,000 under the Western Diversification Program.

For 2023, the Trudeau government last week announced an additional $1.5 million for “emergency funding” for “pride” month to organizations running parades for increased security at such events.

Of note is that this money was for the Vancouver-based group Fierté Canada Pride (FCP) “to administer an emergency fund to help pride” for “increasing security costs at Pride events.”

Fierté Canada Pride received $600,000 under Canada’s “Equality for Sex, Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression” Program in 2022.

In 2023, the group Montreal Pride received an extra $272,100 for a podcast called “Together for All.”

In recent years, June has meant “pride month” in many Western nations with the full backing of many corporations, governments, and influential people. There has been public pushback to the LGBT agenda, however.

Notably, the push for the normalcy of the LGBT agenda has been observed in Canadian schools for years but in recent months has been met with intense resistance.

A large anti-gender ideology protest led by Muslim Canadians, at which Christians and Jews were also present, took place in front of the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board headquarters. This event saw parents and kids alike voice their opposition to radical gender ideology in the classroom, with much of the ire being directed at a recent gender-neutral pronoun dictate from board officials.

This protest happened only a few days after the “Education over Indoctrination” rally was held last Friday in Ottawa that was hosted by high school student Josh Alexander and pro-family activist Chris Elston.

Last week’s protest also featured those of the Islamic faith, with a now-viral video recorded at the event showing Muslim children stomping on the “pride flag” with the full support of their mother.

The video shows no less than six kids stomping on a string of small “pride flags,” with one mother being heard saying, “yes, yes, yes good, good.”

At the start of the month, thousands of students across Canada stayed home on June 1 in direct protest of “Pride Month” being promoted in public schools.

The first annual “National ‘Pride’ Flag Walk-Out Day” was initiated by the pro-life and pro-family organization Campaign Life Coalition (CLC).

