Red Alert! You’re needed today

March 26, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Our Spring fundraising campaign ends in just 6 short days, and we have raised only $217,000 of our absolutely minimum $400,000 goal so far.

New readers may not realize that LifeSite is a 100% reader-funded organization. That means there are no political groups, religious groups, corporations or other outsiders that direct what we report.

LifeSite relies solely on everyday readers, like you, to make it possible for us to report truthful news.

If you are not already a regular supporter, please join all the others to ensure that we can successfully take on the massive costs associated with detaching from Big Tech. That involves opening our own International Broadcast Hub and replacing most of our current services with ones that will not be suddenly yanked away from us because we are not politically correct sheeples

With millions of people reading our news reporting each month, it would only take a fraction of our readers to chip in even just $25 to bring us closer to the finish line so that our new studio can become a reality. Follow this link to donate today: https://give.lifesitenews.com

When you become a supporter, your generosity will help us reach millions of people around the world, just like you, with the BIG PICTURE perspective, and often overlooked connections, between the many issues surrounding the battle between the Culture of Life and the Culture of Death.

One LifeSite reader, who recently became a supporter after experiencing one of our recent video production efforts, told us, "I just finished watching the replay of your video conference, ‘Unmasking COVID-19: Vaccines, Mandates, and Global Health.’ The speakers were outstanding, and the take-away points were clear and unmistakable. I was so powerfully moved that I am making this donation to your organization. God bless you all, and God bless your work!"

Another reader shared how important our news is for those they are trying to inform: "For several years now, I have relied on LifeSite as my news source. I have shared videos and articles with friends and family and they too appreciate responsible journalism. Thank you for covering the hard topics, for loving the Church enough to expose her poverty, and most of all for defending the life of all our precious unborn babes!”

Another supporter told us why they recently decided to support our efforts: "Since you were kicked off YouTube, I thought you could use the money. Also, the encroaching communism seems like it is going to get a lot worse and I want to see you to continue to fight it."

And another recently shared: "I was saddened to learn of the censorship assault on life site news videos. I really thought your website was flying under the radar. It's obvious that big tech is not done with attempting to obliterate the truth from the masses. I pray that Truth will prevail."

Lastly, this supporter told us,"It is very important that you should succeed in developing and using your own secure platform for distributing news (including by video). This donation of $1,000 is to support you in doing that.”

So, will you join these LifeSite readers who support our mission so that we can continue to have a platform - unattached to Big Tech - to provide truthful news and shine a light in the darkness?

A gift of $500, $250, $100, or even just $30 can help us cover the upfront costs associated with expanding our video broadcasting efforts as part of our plans to detach from Big Tech completely. Make a secure donation now by visiting https://give.lifesitenews.com

At a time when almost everyone is bewildered and not understanding the painful craziness that is going on, and not knowing where they can turn to find the answers they desperately need, it’s crucial that LifeSite continues its life and freedom saving mission

We must continue to speak the truth no matter the cost.

Our readership has grown tremendously this past year due tomillions of people fleeing away from mainstream media outlets. With even ‘conservative’ outlets like Fox News failing to uphold the truth, many have come to LifeSite to fill the void.

By supporting our efforts with a donation, you will help ensure that those who are seeking a go-to truthful news source will find it in LifeSiteNews.

We are depending on you this Spring and I thank you in advance for your willingness to become a much-needed member of jthe LifeSite giving family with your donation