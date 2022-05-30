Refusal to treat COVID vaccine injuries ‘is a crime against humanity’: leading intensive care doctor

(LifeSiteNews) — A leading critical care doctor has called refusal to treat COVID jab injuries “a crime against humanity.”
The founder of the Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) and second most published critical care physician in the world, Dr. Paul Marik made the charge earlier this month at the COVID-19 Alternative Therapies and the Right to Choose Conference in Ohio.
The conference focused on COVID-19 vaccine injuries and the medical response and treatments available for individuals suffering from the wide range of complications and issues arising from the vaccines. It included testimony of patients who had suffered vaccine-induced injuries and health problems, as well as those whose relatives had died from taking the vaccine. Medical professionals at the event included Dr. Robert Malone, a pioneer of mRNA technology, and Dr. Peter McCullough, the renowned cardiologist who earlier this year called for all current COVID-19 vaccines to be “pulled off the market.”
Marik said that research now shows “at least two to three per cent of people who get [the vaccines] will have adverse events like you just heard.”
“They’re not making this up: two to three per cent,” he continued.
“Now you figure out how many people have been vaccinated in this country and across the world. There are millions of people who are suffering. They’re being ignored. They’re not getting treatment. And they’re suffering.”
Marik denounced the National Institutes for Health (NIH) for knowing about the vaccine injured and refusing to treat them. Data on reported injuries is publicly available through VAERS and the published documents on the Pfizer vaccine, which have brought Pfizer under recent scrutiny for potential fraud and data manipulation in the conducting of vaccine trials.
Addressing the refusal to treat patients for vaccine-induced health problems, Marik called for change.
“There’s no disease in medicine that you can’t treat,” he declared.
“It’s never too late. It’s never too late! These vaccine-injured people are suffering, and we need to do something for them. This is a humanitarian crisis… It’s a travesty. We have treatments for these people. It’s not perfect, but we need to come out of the closet and offer them treatments,” he added.
“It’s a crime against humanity.”
On March 11, 2022, the Virginia House of Delegates honored Dr. Marik in a unanimously approved resolution for “his courageous treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients.”
As LifeSiteNews reported at the time, “Marik developed two protocol treatments for COVID-19 through the FLCCC: MATH+ and I-MASK, acronyms for two combinations of repurposed drugs used for prevention or early treatment of COVID-19. In addition to making these protocols publicly available, the FLCCC provides a medical summary of the clinical trial evidence for the effectiveness of ivermectin in the treatment of COVID-19.”
Marik was commended by the Virginia legislature for “using repurposed approved Food and Drug Administration (FDA) generic drugs as a strategy to reduce the pandemic death rate, despite continuous challenges and barriers.”