REGISTER: Catholic dads at pro-family conference will rebuke bishops for harming kids’ purity

October 2, 2020 (Voice of the Family) — Voice of the Family is pleased to announce an online conference “Fathers’ Call to Bishops: Help us to defend our children’s purity”, made available via LifeSiteNews on 9th October 2020 from 12:00pm-3:00pm EST.

Click here to join the conference on 9th October.

The free online conference will focus on the inalienable right of parents to be the primary educators of their children and their duty to protect children from school programmes, designed to corrupt their faith and to destroy their innocence.

The speakers will include Raymond Leo Cardinal Burke, John Smeaton (Society for the Protection of Unborn Children, UK), Dr Joseph Shaw (Latin Mass Society, UK), Dr Tom Rogers (SPUC, UK), and John-Henry Westen, (LifeSiteNews, Canada). Please click here to see the conference programme.

In 1944, the Archbishops and Bishops of England and Wales sent a pastoral letter to be read out in all the churches and chapels of England and Wales on the third Sunday after Easter. The pastoral letter was entitled: “The Catholic Attitude to Sex Education” and it offered very clear advice to fathers on this matter. Quoting Pope Pius XI’s encyclical Divini illius magistri, the bishops of England and Wales declared

“in treating of these delicate matters, ‘every precaution must be taken’ even by parents. Hence it is of the highest importance that a good father while discussing with his son a matter so delicate, should be well on his guard and not descend to details, nor refer to the various ways in which this deadly hydra destroys with its poison so large a portion of the world; otherwise it might happen that instead of extinguishing this fire, he unwittingly stirs or kindles it in the simple and tender heart of the child.”

The 1944 letter of the Bishops of England and Wales continued:

“Speaking generally, during the period of childhood it suffices to employ those remedies which produce the double effect of opening the door to the virtue of purity and closing the door upon vice”.

It’s that kind of Catholic leadership parents are longing for today. Tragically, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of England and Wales (CBCEW) has repeatedly welcomed and expressed their support for British Government’s pro-LGBT, pro-contraception and pro-abortion relationships and sex education policy – now enshrined in law and similar developments are taking place in other parts of the world.

A new Coalition in Defence of Primary Educators has been established in the UK, comprising Catholic Man UK, the Latin Mass Society and the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children, and calling on lay Catholics to pray and offer sacrifices for the Catholic bishops to lead resistance to compulsory pro-LGBT Relationships and Sex Education.

What do Catholic parents do to protect their children when high-ranking Church authorities disagree on sex education, on adultery, on homosexual relationships?

Parents must surely reflect on Catholic doctrine on faith and morals, as revealed in the scriptures, particularly in the Gospel, and as revealed by sacred tradition and transmitted faithfully from one generation to the next from the time of Christ.

The speakers at our online conference on 9th October will outline this unchangeable Church teaching on the rights and duties of parents, primary educators of their children, as well as outline in detail the extent of the departure of the position of many Catholic authorities today.

Why fathers, in particular? It is the father’s especial duty to set moral boundaries for his children – and to be firm in doing so “in the discipline and correction of the Lord”, as St Paul tells us in his letter to the Ephesians. Fathers have the special calling to protect their families from every physical and spiritual harm.

The social, spiritual, and psychological impact of natural fathers abandoning their children, is overwhelming society, and individual human beings today. The impact of our spiritual fathers, our Catholic bishops, abandoning our children to the corrupt ideology being imposed by the secular compulsory pro-LGBT relationships and sex education is even more overwhelming.

Natural fathers are called to step forward, and to protect their children by imploring our Lady’s help, and by correcting our bishops, if necessary, and urging them to lead the public and parents in resisting legislation which threatens the immortal souls of our children. Let us hope and pray that the presentations of this conference will encourage Catholic parents worldwide to join us in that call to our bishops.

