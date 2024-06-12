REGISTER for Coalition for Canceled Priests conference by this Friday, June 14

BROOKFIELD, Wisconsin (LifeSiteNews) — The Coalition for Canceled Priests will hold its third annual conference on June 20-22 in Brookfield, Wisconsin, featuring Catholic speakers including Fr. James Altman and John-Henry Westen.

“Our Lady of Fatima warned of the spread of Communism. She called for great devotion to the rosary and acts of reparation for the sins of the world. The speakers at this year’s conference will uncover for us ways in which evil has infested all things, and how we can draw “A Line in the Sand,” not permitting any further degradation,” the conference webpage explains.

Get your tickets here by the online deadline of Friday, June 14. On-site tickets and registration will be available from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, June 20, and at 7 a.m. Friday and Saturday. Different conference packages are available, including tickets for one-day portions of the event.

The speaker lineup features Catholic warriors, including:

Stephen Brady, p resident of Roman Catholic Faithful

Michael Hichborn, p resident of Lepanto Institute

John-Henry Westen, editor-in-chief, LifeSiteNews

Dr. Janet Smith, author, moral theologian and former seminary professor

And more!

On Thursday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., there will be a private showing of the unreleased, director’s-cut version of the film A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing. Film producers Richard and Stephen Payne will have a question-and-answer session with Hichborn.

The conference will be held at the Brookfield Conference Center, 325 South Moorland Road, Brookfield, Wisconsin.

