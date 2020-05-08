Register now for 2020 Rome Life Forum: Coronavirus in light of Fatima

May 8, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — LifeSiteNews in conjunction with Voice of the Family is pleased to announce that the 2020 Rome Life Forum will be hosted online as a virtual conference for free starting Wednesday, May 20 and running through Friday, May 22. Click here to register or go to www.RomeLifeForum.com.

The theme of this year’s conference, the seventh such undertaking, is “Coronavirus in Light of Fatima: A Tragedy and A Source of Hope.” Speakers will focus on whether the COVID-19 pandemic could be part of the chastisement, preceding the Triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, that Our Blessed Mother spoke about in Fatima in 1917 (talks listed below).

The Rome Life Forum was started in 2014, and has hosted some of the most prominent clergy and lay Catholics in the world. For LifeSite’s coverage of previous Rome Life Forums, click the following: 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, 2014.

This year’s conference, which will feature a question and answer period with each speaker, will be streamed online at no cost beginning May 20th at 12:00pm EST. For more information and a full conference schedule, and to submit your questions to the speakers, visit www.RomeLifeForum.com.

Confirmed speakers include:

Cardinal Raymond Burke, Prefect Emeritus, Apostolic Signatura, "Fulfilling the explicit requests of Our Lady of Fatima"

Bishop Athanasius Schneider, Astana, Kazakhstan, "Repenting of the sins against the Holy Eucharist"

Professor Roberto de Mattei, Lepanto Foundation, "Divine interventions in human history"

John-Henry Westen, Co-founder and editor-in-chief LifeSite News, "The pontificate of Pope Francis – why should we expect a divine intervention today?"

Fr. Linus Clovis, Spiritual Director and Chairman, Family Life International, "Reforming our lives according to Our Lady's call in Fatima."

John Smeaton, Society for the Protection of Unborn Children, Moderator

, Society for the Protection of Unborn Children, Moderator Fr. Serafino Lanzetta, Catholic author and pastor in the Diocese of Portsmouth, UK, “Co-redemption and Marian consecration in the light of the Fatima message for our times”

The conference schedule is as follows:

Day 1, Wednesday, May 20

12:00pm, Introduction to Day 1, John Smeaton

12:20pm, Fulfilling the explicit requests of Our Lady of Fatima, Cardinal Burke

1:00pm, Co-redemption and Marian consecration in the light of the Fatima message for our times, Fr. Serafino Lanzetta

1:40pm, Q&A with Cardinal Burke and Fr. Lanzetta

2:00pm, Concluding remarks, John Smeaton

Day 2, Thursday, May 21

12:00pm, Introduction to Day 2, John Smeaton

12:10pm, Divine interventions in human history, Professor Roberto de Mattei

12:50pm, The pontificate of Pope Francis – why should we expect a divine intervention today?, John-Henry Westen

1:30pm, Q&A with Professor de Mattei and John-Henry Westen

1:50pm, Concluding remarks, John Smeaton

Day 3, Friday, May 22

12:00pm, Introduction to Day 3, John Smeaton

12:10pm, Reforming our lives according to Our Lady’s call in Fatima, Fr. Linus Clovis

12:50pm, Repenting of the sins against the Holy Spirit, Bishop Athanasius Schneider

1:30pm, Q&A with Bishop Schneider and Fr. Clovis

1:50pm, Concluding remarks, John Smeaton

2:00 – 3:00pm, Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament (tentative)

To watch the 2020 Rome Life Forum, click here to register or go to www.RomeLifeForum.com.

If you’d like to make sure this year’s and future Rome Life Forum’s are able to be held, please click here to donate: https://give.lifesitenews.com/sustainlife