REGISTER NOW: Join John-Henry Westen at this year’s Coalition for Canceled Priests conference

ROSEMONT, Illinois (LifeSiteNews) – LifeSiteNews co-founder and editor-in-chief John-Henry Westen will speak at the second annual conference of the Coalition for Canceled Priests on June 23-24, alongside Abby Johnson, Father James Altman, and other Catholic luminaries.

“The Church is facing arguably the worst crisis in her history, and it is causing the laity to suffer greatly,” said Westen. “But in many ways, good, holy priests suffer even more. I am honored to speak at the Coalition for Canceled Priests’ conference and to support, in whatever ways I can, priests who are unjustly persecuted.”

The Coalition for Canceled Priests (CFCP) was founded in 2021 “after one too many instances of persecution of holy, traditional, and orthodox priests,” its website explains. The group “is dedicated to spiritually and materially supporting faithful priests who seek to return to active ministry after being unjustly canceled by their bishops.”

“While a lot of hard work is put into every anniversary conference, I’m always excited for so many of our supporters to meet the canceled priests they are helping,” said CFCP co-founder Father John Lovell, “and for solid Catholics to meet others of like mind from around the country! It is a morale booster like none other.”

Next month’s two-day event, which takes place at the Rosemont Hilton near Chicago-O’Hare Airport, is titled A House United. In addition to hearing from Catholic thought leaders and authors, attendees will have the opportunity to network with other likeminded Catholics, meet edifying exhibitors, and take a rest from our hostile secular society.

Registration for the conference is now open. Click HERE for more information and to register.

