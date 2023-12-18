Register now: Limited spots available at Law of Life Summit on eve of the 2024 March for Life

The Law of Life Summit, where attendees have ample time to network with pro-life leaders, is ‘one of the best kept secrets during the week of the March for Life.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – The Law of Life Summit, a pro-life legal conference where guests engage with pro-life leaders, will return to Washington, D.C. next month on the eve of the 2024 national March for Life.

On Thursday, January 18, 2024 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., the annual Law of Life Summit will be held as a precursor event to the second March for Life since the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade. As announced in a December 15 press release, the upcoming event “is your chance to join nationally recognized pro-life leaders and distinguished guests for the best kept secret during the week of the march.”

The release boasts the event as an opportunity to “be energized and get inspired as well as strategize for the defense of human life” as well as time “to network with pro-lifers from around the world.” Attendees at the event include “pro-life leaders, lawyers, media, advocates and influencers” who gather to participate in three sessions dedicated to the pro-life mission.

The three sessions include a “Firehose Session” in which attendees “meet and hear from dozens of pro-life leaders,” a “VIP Media Panel” that “will feature special guest speakers” and a “Legal Panel” which features “some of the nation’s most distinguished attorneys and legal strategists.” The event typically includes much networking with like-minded pro-lifers.

While the full list of notable pro-life leaders who will be in attendance has yet to be announced, Royce Hood – attorney, founder of the Law of Life Summit, and LifeSiteNews board of directors member – told LifeSiteNews that the guests include Lauren Muzyka of Sidewalk Advocates for Life, Peter Breen of the Thomas More Society, and Dr. Pat Castle of Life Runners.

“For over a decade now the Law of Life Summit has heard from some of the most notable pro-life leaders and influencers in the nation,” Hood told LifeSiteNews via email. “The purpose of the Summit is to create a forum where people and their organizations can communicate their local and national strategies while networking and building strategic partnerships.”

Hood also noted that the event “has been described as one of the best kept secrets during the week of the March for Life,” adding that it “offers a mix of action and substance and has a track record of energizing its attendees.”

Inspired by the effective mission of the annual March for Life, the Law of Life Summit seeks “to create a movement, but more importantly, a community where local and national leaders come together to brainstorm,” according to the organization’s website.

The mission of the Summit emphasizes the need to “work together if we are going to shift the pro-abortion tide” and that “the overturning of Roe v. Wade has opened the door for a new era of life.” To complete this mission, the Law for Life Summit hosts regular events throughout the year to help pro-life activists effectively serve in their local and national communities.

The 2024 event will be the 11th one since the inaugural Law of Life Summit in 2012.

It will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on January 18 at the Westin DC Downtown Hotel (formerly called the Renaissance Hotel), which is the official expo location for the March for Life. Those interested in attending can register here. Space is limited and registration is required to attend.

LifeSiteNews will publish a full list of events surrounding the March for Life in the coming weeks.

