REGISTER NOW: 1 week until LifeSite’s online COVID-19 conference
February 11, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) – Politicians across the world have responded with authoritarian measures to the coronavirus. Seeing how these trends will likely continue in this new year, now more than ever you need to learn the truth about the virus.
Next Friday, February 19, join LifeSite’s first-ever FREE virtual conference on vaccines, Unmasking COVID-19: Vaccines, Mandates, and Global Health.
This conference is set to bring together a large group of speakers who will share their unique knowledge and expertise on the virus, abortion-tainted vaccines, mask mandates, and so much more. Click here to register at no cost for this incredible event.
Big Tech has been trying desperately to censor anyone who dares to report the facts on COVID and who disagrees with the “truths” of the mainstream media. LifeSite has experienced this censorship of truth first hand by having our YouTube channel permanently banned just this week.
LifeSite is committed to bringing you the truth no matter the censorship, which is why this this conference is all the more important.
Below is a list of invited guests who will participate in moderated, hour-long discussions led by our staff.
Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, osteopathic medical doctor, nationally recognized speaker, vaccine specialist.
Bishop Athanasius Schneider, auxiliary bishop of Astana, Kazakhstan.
Dr. Leland Stillman, internal medicine specialist; board-certified, American Board of Internal Medicine.
Pamela Acker, biologist, vaccine expert, author of Vaccination: A Catholic Perspective.
Pam Popper, co-founder, Make Americans Free Again; executive director, Wellness Forum Health.
Dr. Eric Nepute, licensed primary care provider, CEO of six major wellness centers in Missouri.
Clay Clark, author, Fear Unmasked: The Truth About the Coronavirus Shutdown, founder of Thrive15, a highly respected business school, business-owner.
Thomas Renz, J.D., lead attorney in three major cases in Ohio, in New Mexico, and nationally regarding COVID lockdowns, mask mandates, and business closures.
Rebecca Messall, special counsel, Thomas More Society; managing partner, Messall Law Firm, LLC; currently represents two churches in Colorado fighting the governor’s COVID restrictions.
Dr. Marissa Brand, board certified Doctor of Natural Medicine and Doctor of Humanitarian Services; vaccine researcher.
Dr. Pat Castle, board member at the Institute for Theological Encounter with Science and Technology; chemistry professor at the Air Force Academy.
Dr. Christina Parks, molecular and cellular biologist; critic of anti-hydroxychloroquine misinformation campaigns.
Brad Bergford, president, Colorado chapter of National Lawyers Association; Alliance Defending Freedom Blackstone Fellow and Allied Attorney.
Kristen Meghan, M.S. OSH, Senior Industrial Hygienist; whistleblower on unethical health and environmental hazards; vaccine injury survivor.
Dr. Teresa Deisher, founder of AVM Biotechnology and Sound Choice Pharmaceutical Institute; researches vaccine links to aborted fetal material; former advisor to David Daleiden.
This powerhouse group of speakers will bring together their own individual expertise, and provide for you eye-opening information on these crucial issues. Don’t miss out on this historic event! Register now by clicking here.
We look forward to welcome you on February 19th for this virtual conference!