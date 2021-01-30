REGISTER: Online COVID-19 conference exposes truth about Great Reset, vaccines

January 29, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Confused about whom to trust on COVID-19? Unsure if you should receive the latest vaccine? On Friday, February 19, LifeSite is hosting a virtual conference in order to help you separate fact from fiction when it comes to the coronavirus.

Health experts, medical doctors, scholars, and even a Catholic bishop are joining LifeSite for our Unmasking COVID-19: Vaccines, Mandates, and Global Health conference. Click here to register for free to watch this historic event.

Despite heavy censorship on social media these last few weeks, LifeSite is doubling down on bringing you the hard truths about the China virus.

We understand the questions surrounding what vaccines do to the human body, which is the temple of the Holy Spirit. We see the numerous deaths and adverse reactions to the COVID vaccines. With these concerns in mind, our conference will provide answers to the most pressing questions surrounding the virus.

Below is a list of invited guests who will participated in moderated, hour-long discussions led by LifeSite staff.

LifeSite’s mission is to share the truth, and that’s exactly what we aim to share with this online conference. By registering, you’ll learn about how aborted fetal cells are used in vaccines, how “next-gen”vaccines are cultivated, the legal implications of lockdowns and vaccine mandates, and so much more. Sign up today by clicking here.