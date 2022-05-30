African Catholics embark on pilgrimage to Ugandan Martyr’s shrine after COVID restrictions eased

KAMPALA (LifeSiteNews) —The relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions means that an annual African pilgrimage in honor of the Ugandan Martyrs may go ahead.
Every June 3, Christians in Africa commemorate the 23 Anglican and 22 Roman Catholic martyrs who were executed between 1885 and 1887 in Uganda. The Christians, known as the Ugandan Martyrs, were burned alive on the orders of Mwanga II, the Kabaka (king) of Buganda in central Uganda, for refusing to comply with his wishes to reject Jesus Christ and Christian doctrine concerning sexuality.
The Catholic martyrs were beatified by Pope Benedict XV in 1920 and canonized on October 18, 1964, by Pope Paul VI.
Every year, a large number of pilgrims begins their journey long before the actual date of commemorations, some traveling over long distances barefoot from neighboring countries such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, and Burundi.
Bishop Robert McElroy is to be made a cardinal in August, despite his inaction on allegations against the notorious ex-cardinal Theodore McCarrick.
We all have a responsibility to speak up when such serious wrongs are being brought to our attention, but McElroy didn't.
SIGN this petition to demand Pope Francis not reward a bishop who failed to report allegations against McCarrick
The Bishop of San Diego was told about serious sexual wrongdoing by McCarrick in 2016 by psychotherapist Richard Sipe, who had interviewed numerous victims of McCarrick, but McElroy sat on that letter and is now being made a cardinal by Pope Francis.
Appointing him to the College of Cardinals is not only an insult to those who suffered clerical sex-abuse, but also to those who are intent on ridding the Church of such evil.
This decision to make McElroy a cardinal must be reversed, and the only way to make that happen is with pressure from the laity.
SIGN and SHARE this petition to stop the appointment of Bishop McElroy to the College of Cardinals
Sipe told McElory that numerous seminarians and priests reported sexual advances and activity by McCarrick in a letter that also detailed extensive abuse by other clerics.
"I have interviewed twelve seminarians and priests who attest to propositions, harassment, or sex with McCarrick," the psychotherapist told McElroy in the 2016 letter, adding: "None so far has found the ability to speak openly at the risk of reputation and retaliation."
McElroy, who claims there was no corroborating evidence, could have brought the allegations to Pope Benedict XVI, or even to the Papal Nuncio, but instead ended the correspondence with Sipe, himself a clerical sex-abuse victim.
It would take another year for the truth about McCarrick to slowly emerge in public.
SIGN the petition to stop Bishop McElroy being elevated to the College of Cardinals
Turning a blind eye to serious allegations of sexual wrongdoing is reprehensible in any context, but particularly when a bishop, a shepherd of souls, does so.
He also supports giving Holy Communion to pro-abortion politicians, contrary to the Church's teaching, while he has concelebrated LGBT Masses as bishop and claimed Fr. James Martin's attempt to normalize the LGBT ideology is "fully consonant with Catholic teaching".
The sad truth is that McElroy is not fit to continue as a bishop, let alone become a cardinal.
Please SIGN and SHARE this petition to uncover the rot that continues to tarnish Christ's Church.
We must do what we can to clean up this mess now.
More Information:
Bishop McElroy was warned about McCarrick - LifeSiteNews
Pope announces 21 new cardinals, including McElroy - LifeSiteNews
Photo: Theodore McCarrick and Bishop Robert McElroy (Lisa Bourne/LifeSiteNews & Diocese of San Diego/YouTube)
This year the Diocese of Fort Portal in southwestern Uganda is responsible for leading the celebrations.
“On 14th February 2022, we received the great news from the Uganda Episcopal Conference of the choice of Fort Portal Catholic Diocese to lead this year’s Uganda Martyrs’ Day celebrations at Namugongo Catholic Shrine,” said Bishop Robert Mukhiirwa Akiiki of Fort Portal in his letter to the faithful.
This year a group of over 500 pilgrims from the Lira Diocese in northern Uganda are making the pilgrimage by walking 342 kilometers. They anticipate reaching the holy site within two weeks of their start date.
The pilgrims of several parishes habitually form one large group led by their coordinator, who is generally elected by the bishop. They often walk at night and rest throughout the day. They usually encounter several difficulties along the route, which could lead to serious injuries if adequate treatment were not available.
“We have the difficulty of running out of food, drink, reflectors jackets, and even drugs due to injuries sustained on their journey,” said Alfred Okello, the coordinator of the Lira Diocese pilgrims.
Some individuals see this type of pilgrimage as the sole option to petition God for help with their necessities, such as finding work, paying school fees, or treating ailments in their families.
The choice of the official hymn for this year’s celebration was inspired by the theme “Baptized and sent to witness Christ with love and hope.”