Religious sisters in Brazil need your help to repair youth center

The Angelic Sisters of St. Paul instruct children and adults in income-earning skills to help lift them out of poverty.

(LifeSiteNews) — Religious sisters assisting impoverished children and adults in Brazil are in need of funds to help repair the roof and walls of their São Vicente De Paulo Social Center as well as install gutters to help prevent water damage.

Help nuns in Brazil to repair their youth center

The Angelic Sisters of St. Paul instruct over 50 children daily in skills designed to help them earn an income and lift them out of poverty, including ceramics, embroidery, painting, and math. The sisters also provide adults with professional training activities, including cooking and ceramics, Sr. Irma Nair told LifeSiteNews. Most of these families live on less than $10 a day.

The children also pray daily at the center’s chapel in keeping with the liturgical season and perform small dramas throughout the year for various Catholic feasts.

The sisters’ service center is currently suffering considerable water damage to its roof and walls due to numerous leaks. Parts of the roof need to be replaced and the walls are in need of renovation. In addition, due to the lack of gutters, the sisters must place containers in various places around the house while it rains to collect the water that runs down from the roof.

Without a real income — the sisters rely on donations and proceeds from sweets, liqueurs, and handicrafts they sell — there is no way to pay for the costs of the center’s needed repairs without some extra donations. The total cost of the repairs amount to $10,550. Any little bit helps!

“Your help would be greatly appreciated. God is greater than everything. Our gratitude and prayers in advance,” Sister Nair and Sister Dora shared.



