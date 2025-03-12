Rep. Chip Roy presents bill to defund colleges that offer abortions, dispense abortifacients

With some states putting abortion pills in school vending machines, the Texas Congressman introduced the Protecting Life on College Campus Act of 2025 to ban federal taxpayer funding to colleges or universities offering abortion drugs or procedures to staff or students.

The Protecting Life on College Campus Act of 2025 states simply that “No Federal funds may be awarded (directly or indirectly, including through a contract or subcontract) to any institution of higher education that hosts or is affiliated with any school-based service site that provides abortion drugs or abortions to students of the institution or to employees of the institution or site.” It contains no exceptions for abortions sought for rape, incest, or alleged medical emergencies.

“The American people should not be forced to fund the destruction of innocent life through DIY abortions with their hard-earned tax money to begin with. We especially should not be funding colleges that dole these dangerous pills out to students to use in their dorms without medical supervision,” Roy declared. “The abortion industry doesn’t care about patients; it cares about profits. We need to push back hard against their radical push for abortion anywhere, at any time for any reason.”

Several states have taken to offering abortion pills to college students in vending machines. But while supporters frame such policies as a simple matter of making “protection” available, critics warn that facilitating easy access to contraceptives gives tacit support to youth sexual promiscuity, exacerbating problems related to morality, teen pregnancy, and sexually transmitted diseases rather than curbing them.

Moreover, conservatives have long argued that much of that is by design. Planned Parenthood, for instance, is notorious for promoting ideas about underage so-called “safe sex” that are anything but, which in turn creates more demand for the abortion chain’s services.

Thirteen states currently ban all or most abortions. But the abortion lobby is working feverishly to cancel out those deterrents via legal protection and financial support of interstate abortion travel, constructing new abortion facilities near borders shared by pro-life and pro-abortion states, making liberal states sanctuaries for those who want to evade or violate the laws of more pro-life neighbors, and enshrining abortion “rights” in state constitutions.

Among those tactics, easy access to and interstate distribution of abortion pills is one of the abortion lobby’s most potent tools for perpetuating abortion-on-demand post-Roe v. Wade that they are aggressively pursuing regardless of the risks to the women they are supposedly serving.

In November 2022, Operation Rescue reported that a net decrease of 36 abortion facilities in 2022 led to the lowest number in almost 50 years, yet the chemical abortion business “surged” with 64 percent of new facilities built last year specializing in dispensing mifepristone and misoprostol. Citing data from the pro-abortion Guttmacher Institute, STAT says mifepristone “accounts for roughly half of all abortions in the U.S.”

The bill is likely to pass the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives, but would face a challenge in the Senate, which has a 53-seat Republican majority but requires 60 votes to pass most types of stand-alone legislation.

