Rep. Chris Smith calls abortion pill ‘baby poison’ at National Catholic Prayer Breakfast

U.S. Congressman Chris Smith issued a strong condemnation of the abortion pill at the 2025 National Catholic Prayer Breakfast on Friday morning, calling it 'baby poison' and urging the Trump administration to 'expose' its dangers.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — U.S. Congressman Chris Smith, a Republican from New Jersey, issued a strong condemnation of the abortion pill at the 2025 National Catholic Prayer Breakfast on Friday morning.

After accepting the event’s Christifideles Laici Award, Rep. Smith gave a passionate speech against the enormous loss of life incurred by legal abortion and hoped that President Donald Trump’s administration would “expose” the dangers of the abortion pill.

“We all have very deep concerns about nuclear weapons, other weapons of mass destruction. But abortion is a weapon of mass destruction,” Smith said. “More than 66 million babies have been aborted in the U.S. since 1973, a numbing death toll of children that equates with every man, woman, and child living in the nation of France, or looked at another way, more than the populations of Texas, Florida, and Illinois combined.”

The pro-life congressman called out “the elite, especially the media,” for being “blind to the realities of brutally dismembering helpless babies, or poisoning babies with pills.”

“The pill is baby poison,” he said.

Also noting the dangers of abortion pills to the women who ingest them, Smith criticized the “sham” scientific trials claiming to demonstrate the safety of the pill while failing to report “adverse events.”

He targeted the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under former Presidents Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden, all Democrats, for having “politicized the process.” In 2000, under Clinton, the FDA approved the abortion pill regimen, which consists of mifepristone and misoprostol. In 2016, under Obama, the agency expanded its use from seven weeks of pregnancy to 10 weeks. In 2021, under Biden, the agency allowed the pill to be prescribed remotely and sent through the mail.

Smith expressed his belief that the Trump administration “will expose the harmful impacts on women that have been grossly underreported, especially since the Biden administration.”

Earlier this month Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s director of Health and Human Services (HHS), confirmed in a Fox News interview that Trump has asked him to study the dangers of the abortion pill.

Share











