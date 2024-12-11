Rep. Nancy Mace attacked by pro-transgender man at US Capitol

‘I was physically accosted at the Capitol tonight by a pro-trans man,’ said Mace, adding, 'Your trans violence and threats on my life will only make me double down.’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — A pro-transgender male allegedly assaulted a congresswoman within the United States Capitol complex on Tuesday because of her support for excluding all males, including those who “identify as women,” from spaces that have traditionally been reserved for females alone.

“I was physically accosted tonight on Capitol grounds over my fight to protect women,” recounted Rep. Nancy Mace (R-South Carolina) on X. “Capitol police have arrested him.”

“All the violence and threats keep proving our point,” she declared. “Women deserve to be safe.”

“Your threats will not stop my fight for women!” added Mace.

“I was physically accosted at the Capitol tonight by a pro-tr*ns man,” wrote Mace in a subsequent X post. “One new brace for my wrist and some ice for my arm and it’ll heal just fine.”

“Your tr*ns violence and threats on my life will only make me double down,” she said.

“These people are nuts,” she said later.

James McIntyre, a 33-year-old man from Illinois, was arrested by Capitol Police following the attack and charged him with assaulting a government official.

Mace is in the crosshairs of pro-transgender forces after introducing a resolution to ban so-called “transgender women” (gender-confused men) from using the House’s women’s restrooms after Delaware elected Democrat “Sarah” McBride – the first self-professed “transgender” member of Congress — to the House of Representatives in November. McBride is a man who presents himself as a female.

The South Carolina congresswoman reportedly pushed House Speaker Mike Johnson to establish the ban, which will be enforced by the sergeant-at-arms of the House of Representatives.

“We have single-sex facilities for a reason. Women deserve women’s only spaces,” said Speaker Johnson. “We’re not anti-anyone. We’re pro-woman. I think it’s an important policy for us to continue. It’s always been, I guess, an unwritten policy, but now it’s in writing.”

Though she opposes aspects of transgender ideology, Mace is a strong supporter of homosexual “marriage” and IVF and has repeatedly attacked pro-life policies, including heartbeat laws. She previously sponsored the “Fairness for All Act,” which would declare “gender identity” a protected class in federal law.

