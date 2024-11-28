Rep. Nancy Mace says she was injured by the COVID vaccine: ‘I regret it’

Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina told Newsmax that after she received her second dose of the COVID-19 in 2021 she developed asthma and tremors in her left hand that have not gone away since.

(LifeSiteNews) –– Republican Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina says that she was injured after getting her second mRNA COVID shot in the spring of 2021 and that she thanks God she did not give the vaccine to her children.

Mace confirmed her COVID jab injuries in a recent Newsmax interview and said that her experience is the reason she supports Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. as President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Mace got two doses of the Moderna/NIAID’s Spikevax COVID jab and said that she has “now developed asthma that has never gone away since I had the second shot. I have tremors in my left hand.”

She confirmed that she also has the “occasional heart pain that no doctor can explain, and I’ve had a battery of tests.”

“I thought I was doing my civic duty to get vaccinated by this vaccine that had not been tested. My health has never been the same,” she said to Newsmax.

As a member of the House of Representatives Oversight Committee, Mace said that the general public has not been properly informed about the truth of the COVID mRNA jabs, which were pushed through rapidly in the United States as part of Trump’s “Operation Warp Speed” initiative.

Mace has questioned the jabs’ effectiveness before, observing during a House Oversight Committee hearing on February 8, 2023, that renowned doctors such as Jay Bhattacharya of Stanford University and others were censored on Twitter (now X) for raising concerns about the shots.

“You guys censored Harvard-educated doctors, Stanford-educated doctors, doctors that are educated in the best places in the world, and you silenced those voices,” said Mace.

“Apparently, the views of a Stanford doctor are disinformation to you people,” she added.

Mace added that “Millions of Americans were lied to and [are] living with the consequences of this decision.”

“Thank God I didn’t vaccinate my children with this thing, but I’m living every day with the consequences of that decision, and I regret it,” she added.

Mace has made headlines of late after introducing a resolution that calls for a ban on House of Representative members and employees from using bathrooms and other facilities that are meant for the opposite sex.

As for Bhattacharya, he was recently nominated by Trump to be the next Director of the National Institutes of Health.

Kennedy has for years raised concerns with not just COVID jabs, but all vaccines in general.

LifeSiteNews has published an extensive amount of research on the dangers of the experimental COVID mRNA jabs, which include heart damage and blood clots.

The jabs also have connections to cell lines derived from aborted babies. As a result of this, many Catholics and other Christians refused to take them.

Share











